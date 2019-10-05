The North Carolina Writers’ Network 2019 Fall Conference runs Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Asheville-Biltmore.
Those interested in attending can register now at ncwriters.org.
Authors who led master classes in 2015, the last time the network held its fall conference in Asheville, will be leading single sessions this year, which makes room for other instructors.
New York Times bestselling author Ron Rash will give the keynote address.
On Nov. 9, the N.C. Humanities Council will present the winner of the Linda Flowers Literary Award during the “All Stories Connect” breakfast panel.
That afternoon, a luncheon will feature former N.C. Poet Laureate Joseph Bathanti and a special reading from Brothers Like These, which is comprised of stories and poems written by Vietnam combat veterans in Classroom B, an out-of-the-way room in the basement of the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.
The annual banquet that evening features Asheville’s home-grown music collective Pan Harmonia, who, in celebration of its 20th season, will offer the premiere of a music and poetry fusion work, “Rubble Becomes Art,” a triptych of songs composed by Dosia McKay and inspired by poetry by North Carolina writers Sally Atkins, Valerie Foote and Cathy Larson Sky.
Nov. 10 will be the “Agents & Editors” panel.
The weekend also features programming such as faculty readings, open mics and an exhibit hall packed with vendors, including the official conference booksellers, Malaprop’s.
Master classes will be led by Abigail DeWitt, Jeremy B. Jones and poets Nickole Brown and Jessica Jacobs.
The Master Class in Poetry, “Coming Back to Your Senses,” will be led by Ms. Brown and Ms. Jacobs.
Poets may also register for sessions including “Write with the Wolfe — a Poetry/Prose Poetry Rebellion” with Laura Hope-Gill, “Capturing the Persona Poem” with Keith Flynn, “About People. About Place.” with Glenis Redmond, “It Looks Like a Hairball” with Catherine Carter and “Freedom & the Imagination” with Mildred Barya.
For those who write across genres or for those just looking for more generalized writing sessions, Dale Neal will lead “Why Not Ask?” and Meta Commerse will lead “Story Medicine 2.0.” Also, Alli Marshall, Kevin Evans, Lockie Hunter and Steve Shell will sit on the panel “Writing Out Loud.”
Writers for stage and screen can sign up for “Screenplay: Fake vs. Fiction” with Maryedith Burrell and “Improv’s Increasing Role in Comedy Writing” with Tom Chalmers.
Screenwriters may also apply for the Elliot Bowles Screenwriters Scholarship, which the network will again offer this year. The scholarship will allow up to four screenwriters to attend the NCWN 2019 Fall Conference, provide two-nights’ lodging at the conference and give each recipient a complimentary one-year membership with the network.
Any North Carolina resident who has written an unproduced/unoptioned screenplay may apply for the Elliott Bowles Screenwriting Scholarship.
The network also will offer the Mary Belle Campbell Scholarships to poets who teach. It will cover conference registration for up to three poets who teach full-time.
Preregistration closes Friday, Nov. 1.
