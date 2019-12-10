Carteret County native J. Ipock is a self-taught woodworker, and his products will be on display and for sale at the Carteret County Arts & Crafts Coalition Holiday Show.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner St. in Beaufort.
After retiring from the Carteret County Schools in 2010, Mr. Ipock began making wooden vehicles for his grandson. He discovered a passion for creating functional and fun wooden pieces.
While he still loves building toys for children, Mr. Ipock currently creates a variety of household items and furniture. He favors nautical motifs for his keepsake box lids. His original furniture designs feature a blend of Shaker and Craftsman styles.
Mr. Ipock also participates in numerous outdoor shows. Those interested can see his work on Facebook at Jamison and J’s Arts and Crafts. He is a member of CCACC, Carteret County Art Council, the Carteret Woodworker’s group and the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market.
Along with Mr. Ipock, the holiday show will feature juried local artist and artisans working in pottery, jewelry, glasswork, woodworking, ceramics, watercolors, wax works, oils and photography.
