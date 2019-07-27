Join the Beaufort Historical Association from 5-7 p.m. Saturday to welcome artist Mónica Linares for a gallery opening at the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery.
Born and raised in Venezuela, Ms. Linares was always surrounded by paint and brushes, thanks to her artistic father, according to a release.
With a background in advertising, she has always been in contact with design, color and style. However, it wasn’t until 1999 that she formally started training as an artist at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.
Today, each of her paintings continues to develop as she learns and is inspired by the people, things and life around her.
According to the release, Ms. Linares’ style is as unique as she is. She has a graphic style, which is characterized by simplicity, interesting design and strong brushwork.
Her work was recently featured at the N.C. Museum of Art Gift Shop during the Georgia O’Keefe exhibit.
“I paint because I love it,” she said. “I enjoy creating, I love colors, combinations, a challenge, experimenting and making a space happier. I enjoy bringing joy. So that is what you’ll see in my paintings.”
More than 20 of Ms. Linares’ paintings will be showcased during the opening.
Her work will continue to fill the walls of the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery through August and September.
For more information about this free event or the artist, stop by the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center, call 252-728-5225 or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
