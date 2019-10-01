The Beaufort Woman’s Club has organized the first Craftsman Style Architecture Tour, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The tour will feature homes in the historic downtown area and nearby Highland Park neighborhood.
Tickets are $20 for adults, or $25 after Saturday, Oct. 19, and $10 for students.
They are on sale now at BeaufortWomansClub.com, at Beaufort Ace Hardware and The MirIAM Treasures in Morehead City.
During the event, ticket holders can visit more than 10 homes to learn about the history of the structures and what makes them uniquely Craftsman.
The ticket also includes a free visit to the 1907 Beaufort Train Depot, where preservation enthusiast and Craftsman homeowner Dr. Dan Krautheim will present at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the architecture and history of Beaufort’s Craftsman-style homes.
Proceeds will benefit several local charities, including the academic success programs of the Beaufort Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, laptop computers for The MirIAM, a drug and alcohol and detox/rehabilitation facility for women, and assistance with the restoration of the hurricane-devastated Carteret Community Theatre.
“Beaufort is absolutely beautiful in the fall, and we can’t think of a better way to enjoy the cooler weather than to learn about Craftsman style architecture,” said Karma Rodholm, Beaufort Woman’s Club Craftsman tour chairperson. “Craftsman style homes are the third most significant architectural style in the historic area, and their welcoming front porches add so much to the charm of Beaufort.”
Beaufort’s historic downtown has approximately 75 Craftsman-style homes, a style that grew in popularity across America between 1906 and 1940.
The majority of Beaufort’s Craftsman-style homes were built in the 1920s. The homes have prominent front porches, low-pitched roofs, deep eaves with exposed rafters, dormers and large fireplaces, often with built-in cabinetry on either side.
Several local businesses have provided financial support for the tour, including Platinum sponsors Safrit’s Building Supply, Coastal Lighting Gallery and Crystal Coast Heating & Air.
Gold sponsors are Atlantic Wealth Management, Beaufort Ace Hardware, Downton Antiques, Health Promotion Services, IC Granite and Pam Byrd–Al Williams Properties.
For more information and a list of homes featured on the tour, visit beaufortwomansclub.com or call 252-241-4741.
