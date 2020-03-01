Club awards $22,750 in grants
At its first meeting this year, the Beaufort Woman’s Club awarded $22,750 in grants to three local organizations that were beneficiaries of the club’s first Craftsman Style Architecture Tour in October.
The club awarded $12,500 to the Beaufort Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain to support its academic success programs, $7,550 to Carteret Community Theatre to restore its concession stand and $2,700 to The MirIAM drug and alcohol rehabilitation center to purchase laptop computers that will allow the center to help women finish their GED and find employment.
The craftsman tour, which featured homes in Beaufort’s historic downtown area and nearby Highland Park neighborhood, highlighted the architecture and history of the third-most significant architectural style in the historic area.
The club has 96 active members and is open to all without discrimination, encouraging relationships, fellowship, growth, leadership and a commitment to community.
Society seeks interns
The Carteret County Historical Society is looking for someone with a strong interest in history to apply for the 2020 Dr. Horace G. Loftin Jr. Museum Internship.
The paid internship is appropriate for a junior or senior college student, a recent graduate or a graduate student interested in learning about curatorial management, artifact and archives research, cataloging, library and genealogy work and object care and conservation.
The intern will work closely with History Museum of Carteret County Director Steve Anderson who will oversee and evaluate the intern’s work.
The pay is for a maximum of 355 hours at $9 per hour for a potential stipend of $3,200. Housing and benefits are not available.
“Our expectation is that interns will work a minimum of 20 hours per week and produce a 2,000 word manuscript about some aspect of their work, which will be published in the Society’s quarterly journal,” society members said in a recent release.
To apply – until 5 p.m. Monday, March 30 – mail or email a letter, academic requirements, two references, a copy of a college transcript and a copy of a resume to Attn: Steve Anderson, Director, History Museum of Carteret County, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
For more information, email museumdirector.cchs@gmail.com or call 252-247-7533.
Annual ABC Yard Sale returns to New Bern
The New Bern Historical Society’s 30th annual Attic-Basement-Closet Indoor Yard Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the Knights of Columbus Building in New Bern.
Everything from dishes to dolls to doorknobs will be sold at this one-day fundraising sale.
According to a release from the historical society, Executive Director Mickey Miller is expecting this to be one of the largest ABC sales ever, as donations have overflowed storage spaces.
“Value-spotting shoppers eagerly await this huge annual event,” organizers said in the release.
Items available include antiques, collectibles, pictures, furniture, kitchenware, hardware, toys, jewelry, linens, silver, seasonal decorations, sporting equipment, electronics, brass, dishes and more.
“This sale is especially known for its excellent antiques, silver, art, and fine collectibles,” organizers continued.
Admission is free.
This year there is an abundance of furniture. Furniture shoppers are asked to come prepared to transport their purchases, as it will all have to be removed by noon.
Collection for the sale is ongoing. To donate items to the ABC Yard Sale or for information, call 252-638-8558 or email AdminOffice@NewBernHistorical.org.
Bring donated items to the Knights of Columbus building until Thursday, March 5.
Proceeds from the ABC Indoor Yard Sale benefit the educational programs of the New Bern Historical Society.
