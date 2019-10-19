Enjoy the cooler weather and spice up the fall season Saturday at the Craftsman Style Architecture Tour, featuring 10 Beaufort homes and the historic train depot.
The tour, a first of its kind event from the Beaufort Woman’s Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the historic downtown area and nearby Highland Park neighborhood.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.
Ticketholders can visit eight home interiors and two additional front porches to learn about the history of the homes and what makes them uniquely Craftsman.
The homes on the tour are:
• 701 Ann St. – This circa 1935 brick bungalow has many of the original features from its 1930s construction. During the tour, see how the owners’ renovations blend with the original Craftsman features for today’s modern living.
• 708 Ann St. – This circa 1936 home was built based on Standard Home Co. plan No. 148, “The Glendale.” From its sweeping front porch to the architectural features inside, tour participants will be able to see what makes this bungalow a true Craftsman-style home.
• 715 Ann St. – This circa 1923 bungalow has a wide porch, overhanging eaves and other Craftsman features. It’s been renovated in keeping with 1920s charm.
• 210 Marsh St. – This Craftsman-style home has features similar to the Sears “Sunlight” bungalow. It was built in 1920, moved to its current location in the 1950s and was restored and updated in keeping with Craftsman charm.
• 105 Live Oak St. – This Craftsman home was known as the “The Sunshine” bungalow. A longtime resident once told the homeowner she remembered the home’s components, including cedar siding, bricks and mortar, being delivered by flatbed truck in 1927.
• 907 Ann St. – The Sears “Avondale” was built in 1915. It is Craftsman with an expansive front porch, built-ins and stained-glass windows. Ticketholders can enjoy cider and home-baked cookies on the porch while learning about the Craftsman features of this mail-order home.
• 109 Gordon St. – Ticketholders can also enjoy cider and cookies on the sweeping front porch of this 1923 American Foursquare while learning why this boxy style became so popular in the early part of the 20th century.
• 817 Front St. – Enjoy seeing Craftsman-style furniture made from reclaimed wood at this tour stop. The circa 1777 home at this location has a modern Craftsman style addition filled with furniture and stained glass the homeowner made in his workshop.
• 105 3rd St. – While the “Coho Cottage” was built in 2014, there is everything Craftsman about this home – from the architectural details and exterior paint color to its interior furnishings.
• 1108 Live Oak St. – Built between 1924 and 1926 in the emerging Highland Park neighborhood, this colorful bungalow has been brought back to life, conserving its original features and bringing it into the 21st century.
• 614 Broad St. – The 1907 train depot is a historic reminder of when trains came to Beaufort bringing visitors and delivering goods. In fact, the kits for many of Beaufort’s early Craftsman homes arrived here by train.
The ticket price includes a free tour of the depot and its exhibits. Also at the depot, preservation enthusiast and Craftsman homeowner Dr. Dan Krautheim will present at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the architecture and history of Beaufort’s Craftsman-style homes.
Craftsman Style Architecture Tour tickets are on sale now at BeaufortWomansClub.com and at Beaufort Ace Home Center and The MirIAM Treasures in Morehead City.
