Members of Chapter 639 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart present the colors during a Veterans Day ceremony in 2018 at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The ceremony this year will be about 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, following a Day of Remembrance service that begins at 10:30 a.m. in the cemetery to honor three British sailors buried there who died in World War II. (Cheryl Burke photo)