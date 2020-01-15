Two basic boating classes, Navigating Local Waters and Suddenly in Command, will be presented by the New Bern Area Coast Guard Auxiliary Saturday, Jan. 25 at the New Bern Yacht Club.
In the first class, boaters will learn detailed information about the Neuse River and adjoining waters.
The class, running from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., will cover the locations of anchorages, marinas, boat yards, bridges, hazards, aids to navigation and safe passages along the Neuse and Pamlico rivers and the Intracoastal Waterway all the way to Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The cost is $10 for the first member of the family and includes an information packed CD.
The second session, running from 1 to 5 p.m., is designed for those not generally at the helm. This class will help the first mate be prepared with the basics in case of an emergency, learning the nomenclature and operating principles like the rules, using a radio to call for help, descriptions of what causes boating mishaps and how to minimize them and what equipment should be on board.
The cost is $25 for the first family member, and additional family members are $5.
Students may attend one or both classes. To register, contact Keith Gapen at 252-639-0734 or keith.gapen@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.