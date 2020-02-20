The Otway Burns Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, of Swansboro, is set to record military veteran’s stories for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.
Chapter Women’s Issue Committee Chairperson Denise McCulloch said the focus of the project is collecting first-hand accounts of U.S. veterans who served in wars and conflicts.
The chapter’s focus is on women veterans; however, all war- or conflict-time veterans are welcome to participate.
Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled with Ms.McCulloch via email at dmcculloch@ec.rr.com.
Interviews will be held Tuesday, March 10 starting at 5:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays, Feb. 22 and March 14 starting at 10 a.m. at the Swansboro Recreation Center.
Chapter members will be interviewing veterans and collecting first person narratives using audio/video equipment.
The Veterans History Project collects and preserves personal stories and other original material from America’s veterans.
Veterans who served in the U.S. military in any capacity from World War I through recent conflicts are eligible to participate, regardless of gender, branch or rank.
More information is available at loc.gov/vets/.
Photographs, letters, diaries and journals may be brought to the interviews for possible presentation to the Veterans History Project.
Loved ones of deceased veterans may submit their veteran’s first-person narratives.
