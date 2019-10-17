Pull out your calendars and get ready for the inaugural Potters Throwdown for Empty Bowls of Carteret County.
Planned for 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Jack’s Waterfront Bar in downtown Morehead City, this is a free community pottery demonstration to help bring attention to the issue of hunger in the community.
According to Morehead City potters Scott and Donna Haines, “the Potters Throwdown features local potters competing to see who can ‘throw’ or make the most bowls in three hours as they attempt to reach a set goal of bowls to be donated to the Empty Bowls event.
“It’s fast, it’s crazy and it’s fun! Don’t miss the party atmosphere as Jack’s is transformed into one big pottery art studio,” they continued.
Those who attend the event will learn about hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery while watching the different techniques of each artist.
To keep the contest honest and exciting, there will be a bowl by bowl accounting announced and a giant thermometer tracking the progress of the potters overall.
Each potter will offer their own pottery for sale at the event, and downtown business sponsors will be providing discount coupons to attendees.
The bowls thrown at the event will be glazed and fired at a later date and donated by the potters to be given away during the 17th annual Carteret County Empty Bowls Luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Carteret County Empty Bowls is an event to fight hunger in the community. Each ticket gives the bearer their choice of pottery, a selection of two cups of soup made by area chefs, bread, a drink and dessert.
The empty bowls created by the potters represent the struggle of those who have difficulty feeding their families.
Proceeds from the 2020 Empty Bowls Luncheon will benefit charitable organizations that address hunger locally, including Hope Mission, Martha’s Mission Cupboard and BackpackFriends, according to co-chairmen Charlotte Farris and Dawn Rock.
The throwdown will be the first opportunity for Empty Bowls fans to purchase event tickets for $20. During the throwdown, there will be a table to buy tickets for family and friends as Christmas gifts.
Potters interested in participating in the throwdown can contact Ms. Haines at 252-342-1134.
To sponsor a potter for $100 or to obtain more information, contact Barbara Johnson at 252-241-1152.
MEET THE CREATORS:
Scott and Donna Haines
The Haines are serving as co-chairmen of the Potters Throwdown for Empty Bowls of Carteret County. They own Bridges Street Pottery Studio and Gallery in Morehead City.
Mr. Haines has been an active potter and educator for more than 40 years. He specializes in large vases and functional pottery.
He uses alternative firing techniques, such as raku, as well as conventional firing methods.
Mr. and Ms. Haines have become quite the collaborative team, as she has brought her glazing skills to his pots. Ms. Haines’ artistic abilities extend to painting as well. She actively pursues her passion for putting brush to canvas.
Both artists are motivated to bring awareness, education and participation in the arts to the community.
Information on Bridges Street Pottery can be found on Facebook or at bridgesstreetpottery.com. Appointments are welcome. For more information, call 252-342-1134 or 252-723-9981.
Melanie Waters
For 20-plus years, potter Melanie Waters has enjoyed the peaceful country life with her studio next door to a working farm that grows tobacco, sweet potatoes, soybeans and corn.
Her studio was built in 1998. She uses high-fire clays and jewel-toned glazes to create functional and whimsical pottery.
Each hand-crafted piece of stoneware is wheel-thrown and glazed with lead-free glaze, making the pottery safe for food, ovens, microwaves and dishwashers.
Marty Freeman
For Marty Freeman, the owner of MGF Mudpies, what started as a hobby developed into a full-fledged passion. In retirement she discovered the love of clay.
According to Ms. Freeman, “Clay was my pastime and became my full-time business, a perfect blend of creativity, solitude, and social interaction with clients at shows, festivals and events. Clay calls to me in my dreams to come throw, create and form it into something interesting, fun and functional. As a little girl I loved to make mud pies and set them out to dry, then invite friends over for pie and Coke. Now, I am blessed to make real ‘mud pies’ and what a joy.”
Ms. Freeman loves to make things with color and form, but she enjoys making something that is functional.
She says, “I am a bit off centered and most of my creations are too! I love altered and textured things. Sometimes a little crack in the right place can make a beautiful piece. I like the unusual and rarely like to make the same thing more than a few times. I am constantly looking for new ideas and designs.”
Amy Baker
Amy Baker of Tried by Fire Pottery began making pottery in 2010.
“I love to work with clay, creating functional pieces to be used and loved for years to come. I find it to be very relaxing,” she said.
She lives and works in Cape Carteret.
Find Ms. Baker on Facebook at triedbyfirepottery or contact her by email at amytpotterb@gmail.com.
