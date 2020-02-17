At the recent Change of Watch Ceremony of the New Bern area U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Karl Mielenhausen of Fairfield Harbour was named commander of Flotilla 20-04.
Mr. Mielenhausen and his wife, Elaine, have been boaters for 19 years. They currently sail a Catalina 320 named Silver Lining.
The new commader retired from Eastman Kodak in 2004 as a quality assurance supervisor and U.S. Quality Leader for consumer photographic films.
Since moving to North Carolina, Mr. Mielenhausen joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in 2005 and qualified as boat coxswain. He also held flotilla staff positions in information systems, operations, member training and as the vice flotilla commander. He serves as the Division 20 staff officer for information systems.
He has served as commodore of the Fairfield Harbour Yacht Club and as commodore of the Catalina 320 International Association.
He is also a member of the Tri Community Fire Department Board of Directors and a N.C.-certified firefighter.
