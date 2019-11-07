Bells will soon be ringing at county businesses when volunteers report for The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign to seek donations to help the county’s needy.
The Salvation Army will kick off the 2019 campaign at 9 a.m. Tuesday iin front of Belk in Morehead City.
Money raised during the annual Red Kettle campaign helps provide toys and food for needy county families for Christmas, and supports The Salvation Army’s social services programs and operations costs throughout the year.
Capt. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said with county residents still recovering from Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Dorian, the needs are great.
“This is our biggest fundraising campaign of the year,” he said. “These funds go to help us provide financial assistance to residents with rent, utilities, bus tickets. It also helps restock our food pantry.”
He added that volunteers and some paid employees are needed to ring bells at many county locations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Christmas Eve. The ringers will not be used Sundays and Thanksgiving Day.
Volunteers will begin ringing Tuesday at Belk, with additional locations starting Friday, Nov. 15. Those locations are Lowes Foods in Morehead City and Cape Carteret, Harris Teeter in Morehead City, Walmart in Morehead City and Newport, Piggly Wiggly in Beaufort, Roses in Beaufort, Hobby Lobby in Morehead City, Food Lions in Morehead City and Newport, Big Lots in Morehead City, First Citizens Bank in Beaufort (Fridays and Saturdays only) and ABC Stores in Beaufort and Morehead City.
Capt. Goldfarb especially encouraged groups, such as churches and civic organizations, to join in the fun this year and ring for a good cause. Individuals can ring as little as four hours.
Those interested in volunteering to ring bells can call Capt. Goldfarb at 252-269-3087.
Those who want to make monetary donations can mail checks to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
All donations will go to the Christmas fund unless they are earmarked in the memo line for other needs, such as the Anchor the Army capital campaign for the new Salvation Army worship and service center.
Donations can also be made by going to salvationarmycarolinas.org/moreheadcity.
