January Brown, director of Craven County’s sixth annual Veterans Stand Down, received clothing and personal care items from the Torchbearer Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members Sandy Chambers, Jackie Gitthens, Carol Robinette and Colly Beck recently.
The items are for the upcoming sixth annual Veterans Stand Down to be held Friday, Feb. 21 at West Bern Recreation Center in New Bern and Saturday, Feb. 22 at Cherry Point Baptist Church in Havelock.
The event is an outreach to all homeless and disadvantaged veterans and a community resource fair for active duty military, transitioning service members and families, military families and caregivers.
There will be 45 federal, state and local organizations providing free services and resources to those who attend.
