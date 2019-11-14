Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s making a stop Saturday, Nov. 23 at 806 Arendell St. for the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center’s Open House.
According to organizers, Core Sound’s second Christmas at 806 Arendell St. in Downtown Morehead City will be even better than last year.
“2018’s holiday season was a blur after all the chaos of Florence, moving everything out of the museum, working on this old house, trying to go through literally hundreds of boxes that were all packed in a matter of a few days, plus trying to get the building ready for Waterfowl Weekend in a building hull…It was a miracle,”Karen Amspacher, museum director, said in a recent press release. “But this year we have been planning Christmas all year long.”
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and longer if customers are still shopping, patrons will have an opportunity for pictures with Santa, as well as Christmas goodies and a complete preview of all the new items for the Core Sound Christmas season.
“We are especially proud to offer this year’s Core Sound Christmas Ornament by Walter ‘Brother’ Gaskill, an original painting of Core Sound Crabpot Trees,” Ms. Amspacher said.
“Our State (magazine’s) Christmas Collection, featuring Core Sound Crabpot Trees on the cover, will also be on sale, as well as Core Sound Christmas towels and pillows, Core Sound Christmas baskets, and the list goes on and on.”
The Morehead City location has been a good home base for the museum while the Harkers Island site has been closed for hurricane repairs.
“Our location downtown has proved to be a very important opportunity for the museum’s outreach, and we appreciate the support of all Carteret County (residents) who have helped make our ‘home away from home’ an important place to learn, visit and shop,” said Lockwood Phillips, board chairman.
Plans are also underway for Christmas specials on Black Friday, and 806 Arendell St. will be on the schedule for the Art Walk Saturday, Nov. 30.
During the first weekend of December (Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8), Core Sound will host it’s 20th annual Waterfowl Weekend “at the end of the road” on Harkers Island, as well as keeping 806 Arendell running with Christmas shoppers during downtown’s Chowder & Cheer event Dec. 7.
For more information on the museum’s holiday plans, visit coresound.com or call 252-728-1500.
Disclosure: Lockwood Phillips is co-owner of the Carteret County News-Times.
