A free, upcoming seminar will instruct recreational boaters on automatic identification systems.
The seminar will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort.
Learning about AIS will improve boater’s confidence to safely navigate local waters in conditions of high traffic and restricted visibility, according to a release.
The two-hour seminar will help students better understand how AIS can help avoid ship-to-ship collisions.
During the seminar, students will be introduced to AIS and discuss how it works and what to consider when integrating AIS with their existing boat electronics.
Now that all commercial vessels are required to use AIS, it is becoming increasingly popular for use by recreational boaters to monitor their location, vessel name, course and speed to improve safety.
The course will be presented by a certified instructor of the Americas Boating Club of the Crystal, Fort Macon Sail & Power Squadron.
For more information and to register, go to abc-cc.org or call Joe Murphy at 252-659-2742.
