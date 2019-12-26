As the year comes to a close, the Carteret County Public Library in Beaufort has compiled a list of the 10 most circulated books.
A synopsis of each title was provided by the library card catalog, while the pictures of the covers are from the publishers’ websites.
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens with 365 checkouts: “For years, rumors of the ‘Marsh Girl’ have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say…”
Before We Were Yours: a novel by Lisa Wingate with 323 checkouts: “Learning that her grandmother was a victim of the corrupt Tennessee Children’s Home Society, attorney and aspiring politician Avery Stafford delves into her family’s past and begins to wonder if some things are best kept secret.”
The Reckoning by John Grisham with 305 checkouts: In The Reckoning, Mr. Grisham takes readers on a trip back to Clanton, Miss. According to the library’s synopsis, “Pete Banning – a family patriarch, war hero, good neighbor, and good Methodist — walks in to the church one crisp October morning in 1946 and shoots the Rev. Dexter Bell to death. All he says is, ‘I have nothing to say.’”
The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah with 285 checkouts: “Lenora Allbright is 13 when her father convinces her mother, Cora, to forgo their inauspicious existence in Seattle and move to Kaneq, AK. It’s 1974, and the former Vietnam POW sees a better future away from the noise and nightmares that plague him. Having been left a homestead by a buddy who died in the war, Ernt is secure in his beliefs, but never was a family less prepared for the reality of Alaska, the long, cold winters and isolation. Locals want to help out, especially classmate Matthew Walker, who likes everything about Leni. Yet the harsh conditions bring out the worst in Ernt, whose paranoia takes over their lives and exacerbates what Leni sees as the toxic relationship between her parents. The Allbrights are as green as greenhorns can be, and even first love must endure unimaginable hardship and tragedy as the wilderness tries to claim more victims.”
Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci with 238 checkouts: Mr. Baldacci’s novel Long Road to Mercy follows FBI agent Atlee Pine. “Devoting her life to bringing criminals to justice after her twin is murdered in childhood, FBI agent Atlee Pine investigates a missing persons case in the Grand Canyon that may be tied to a string of disappearances.”
Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks with 221 checkouts: “A chance encounter becomes a transcendent turning point for two very different people — the conflicted daughter of an ALS patient and a Sunset Beach newcomer from Zimbabwe who aims to meet his birth father.”
Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child with 209 checkouts: “In the latest Jack Reacher novel, Jack Reacher arrives in his father’s hometown in New Hampshire, and finds two stranded young Canadians and no evidence that his father ever lived there.”
Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly with 208 checkouts: “Teaming up with Harry Bosch to reopen a cold case, Los Angeles Police Department detective Renée Ballard navigates interpersonal differences to pursue justice for a murdered runaway in Hollywood.”
Holy Ghost by John Sandford with 171 checkouts: “When the mayor of Pinion, Minnesota tries to turn his small town into a religious shrine, his plan is interrupted by the discovery of a dead body.”
The Chef by James Patterson with 164 checkouts: “Accused of committing murder in the line of duty, detective Caleb Rooney of the New Orleans PD uses the contacts from his moonlighting job as a celebrity food-truck chef to counter a terrorist plot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.