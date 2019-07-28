You could win $10,000 by purchasing a ticket for the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Reverse Drawing.
“Saddle Up: A Night at the Rodeo” is the theme for the 2019 Reverse Drawing, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
The event is open to the public, and each $100 ticket admits two adults, age 21 and older, to the party.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed according to the theme for the costume contest but can come in beach casual clothing if they prefer.
“The Reverse Drawing is a great night out for you and your significant other, or your friends, family or coworkers,” Chamber Program Manager Anna Smith said. “You are able to buy as many tickets as you would like, which increases your chances of winning the grand prize. You do not need to be present to win, but the evening offers a lot of fun items, such as free photos by Crystal Coast Photo Booth and rides on a mechanical bull.”
Other amenities include a buffet dinner by Class Act Catering with servers to help you make your selections, an open bar, a silent auction with items contributed by local businesses and organizations, a DJ and dancing, a 50-50 raffle to benefit the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee and more.
Only 325 tickets are sold to this event. The holder of the final tickets pulled at the end of the evening will win the grand prize money of $10,000.
“The Reverse Drawing is the Chamber’s primary source of non-dues revenue and the sole annual fundraiser, which is a fun way to raise funds without increasing our members’ dues,” Ms. Smith said.
Tickets to the Reverse Drawing are available online at ncccoastchamber.com or at Chamber headquarters, 801 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The chamber accepts cash, check, MasterCard and Visa. To order by telephone, call the chamber at 252-726-6350. Tickets sold out in advance last year, and the Chamber cannot guarantee any will be available at the door.
For more information about the Reverse Drawing or to donate to the silent auction, contact Ms. Smith at anna@nccoastchamber.com.
