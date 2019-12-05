Christmas may come but once a year, but fortunately for bibliophiles, so does the annual book sale at the Carteret County Public Library in Beaufort.
The Friends of the Carteret County Public Library’s annual bag book sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the library in Beaufort, 1702 Live Oak St. Hours of the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, in the gallery area of the library.
Friends of Carteret County Public Library supports the library with tax-deductible contributions for programming, equipment, library materials and activities.
“This marks the sixth year we have sponsored the annual sale, and we have thousands of popular, gently-used books we hope to find good homes for,” Friends President Meg Forward said in a recent press release. “This year we had a bumper crop of donations. We even had to get a second storage unit to hold all of them. There is literally something for everyone, and you can’t beat the price.”
From fiction and nonfiction, best-sellers to cookbooks, art and design coffee table books and educational and children’s titles, book lovers will find it all in one convenient location. The sale will also include mixed-media items, such as CDs, DVDs and VHS tapes. Bags will be provided or patrons may bring their own.
Those interested in joining the Friends of the Library can do so at the event.
Members get a first look at the books on sale and can become part of a group that helps to support and promote library activities.
Although the Friends usually has a table of sale books across from the front desk of the library and also stocks the Book Nook at the library entrance, the bag sale is the organization’s annual fundraiser that features the greatest volume of books at one time. The Friends also operates the Little Red Book Wagon on the Beaufort waterfront during the summer.
Prospective members may choose from a variety of categories: Adult for $10, Patron for $25, Sponsor for $100, Contributor for $250 or Lifetime Member for $500. Junior (under age 12) memberships are available at $1 per child.
For more information on the Friends organization or Carteret County Public Library services and activities, visit carteret.cpclib.org or call 252-728-2050.
