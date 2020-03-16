This year marks the 100th anniversary of the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave most women the right to vote.
The League of Women Voters of Carteret County have partnered with the History Museum of Carteret County to celebrate the event with a Women’s History Month reception.
The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the history museum.
According to organizers, leagues across America are panning events and activities throughout the year to celebrate the anniversary.
The goal is to educate the public about the suffrage movement that ended with the passage of the 19th Amendment Aug. 18, 1920.
The upcoming reception will feature exhibits that showcase important suffragettes, including images of notable women in the county.
The exhibit will also feature period clothing worn by women during the era and creative work submitted by students in Carteret County that highlight a woman in the past or present who have inspired them through art, music, poetry, drawing and essays.
Awards for the art contest will be announced during the reception to the top prize winners.
During the reception, there will be local chefs from Carteret County preparing their specialty appetizers and a silent auction that benefits the league’s educational activities including Vote411.org, a one stop online website for election related information including all of the candidate profiles for every race in Carteret County.
“Across the nation, local, county history museums like ours constantly endeavor to link nearby history with national events. The historical society’s partnership with the League does just by that highlighting an important national milestone for women’s rights,” said history museum executive director Steve Anderson in a recent press release.
This reception is open to the public and is free of charge.
For more information, Contact Carol Geer LWVCC president at carolgeer@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.