The Beaufort Historical Association provides a unique look into the past with the historic building tours.
Guided tours are offered year-round Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6-12. The cost is free for those ages 1-5. Taxes are included in ticket prices, and tours are also available upon request with one hour’s notice.
Each building on the tour depicts a different period or aspect of life in historic Beaufort.
The historic buildings tour includes three of the structures given by experienced docents in period dress.
One of the buildings on the tour is the Josiah Bell House, circa 1825.
According to Denise Finley, a BHA docent who leads historic site tours, the Josiah Bell House is one of the most popular sites on the tour.
The house is sitting on its original site and came with the property within the picket fence on the BHA grounds.
When guests step into the Josiah Bell House, they are greeted with a warm and bright tone of yellow. The pigmented paint was a way Mr. Bell could show off his wealth.
The main room has a picture of the homeowner, and all of the furnishings are from the time period when Mr. Bell lived in the home. The piano featured in the main room is an original piece and was donated by the family to the BHA.
The house also features other decorative pieces from the time period. Under a glass dome on a table by the window sits a decorative bird on a branch. The piece is made entirely out of human hair.
“This is one of my favorite pieces in this whole house,” Ms. Finley said. “Mothers would cut their children’s hair and save the lockets and create this amazing hair art.”
The upstairs portion of the house has three bedrooms, one where the children would sleep.
Another building on the tour is Leffers Cottage.
The cottage, circa 1778, was once home to Samuel Leffers, who was the area’s first schoolteacher. When the cottage was built, there was no front or back porch.
When he finished the cottage, Mr. Leffers lived in the building with his wife and five children.
The building to the side of the cottage, where Mr. Leffers lived before moving into the cottage, was used as a school room.
At the time, only boys could go to school. Girls would stay at home and learn from their mothers.
The main part of Leffers Cottage is known as the all-purpose room, which was used for a den, kitchen, sewing room and more.
Ms. Finley said every child of the household would have a chore, including the youngest member, and Leffers Cottage is full of everyday items the children used, such as a flax break to make linen and a bed flattener to help remove lumps once the bed is made.
Another popular site on the building tour is the courthouse, circa 1796. This is the third courthouse of Carteret County.
Before the BHA purchased building, the site was used as a family home for more than 100 years.
The building is the oldest wood framed courthouse in the state, and the BHA uses the site to educate visitors about the early legal system.
There were three court justices during a hearing. After a trial, the jury was sent upstairs to deliberate.
The members of the jury could not come down until they had reached a verdict, which often happened quickly in the winter and summer.
Next to the courthouse is the old jail, circa 1829.
According to Ms. Finley, the jail was moved to its current location in 1977. It was moved in one piece and took two weeks.
Originally the building was brick. The walls and floors were covered in concrete in the 1930s.
The jailer and his family lived in the jail with the prisoners. The wife was often charged with cooking meals for the prisoners.
The second floor of the jail housed prisoners and sleeping quarters for the jailer’s family.
Another stop on the tour is the Apothecary & Doctor’s Office, circa 1859.
The apothecary remains essentially unchanged in appearance and houses a collection of medicinal and pharmaceutical artifacts, most original to the shop.
Dr. Josiah Davis practiced medicine there from 1852-1902, when he died. He is buried in the Old Burying Ground nearby.
Ms. Finley said all kinds of medical procedures were performed in the shop, from birthing babies to amputating limbs.
For more information on the historical sites on the tour, visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
