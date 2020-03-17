Domestic violence is an epidemic, locally and nationally, and that is why the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program launched the 13th annual 100 People for Change campaign.
The average number of calls to Carteret County communications for law enforcement intervention is in excess of 1,700 annually, according to those at the domestic violence center.
Each year the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program provides safe shelter and supportive services to approximately 300 women, men and children.
“Domestic violence affects hundreds of men, women and children in our community each year, many of whom have had to flee their homes to seek safety from further incidents of abuse,” Carteret County Domestic Violence Program Executive Director Glenda Riggs said. “As members of this community it is our duty and obligation to do what we can to help our children grow up in safe homes, free from fear and abuse.”
Through the campaign, the organization is asking the community to take a stand against domestic violence by making a contribution to support the safe house and service programs.
A person for change is a father, mother, brother, sister, husband, wife, son, daughter or any person who believes domestic violence is a crime. A person for change believes they are part of the solution and can make a difference locally with a charitable contribution of $100.
Donations can also be made in honor or memory of loved ones or a special person.
To join the 100 People for Change Campaign, make donations by Sunday, June 21 online at carteretdomesticviolence.com or by mail to CCDVP, P.O. Box 2279, Morehead City, NC 28557.
The name of every contributor who signs up to the campaign with a contribution by June 21 will be listed in the Carteret County News-Times on the Sunday following Father’s Day.
