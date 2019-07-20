NASA solar system ambassador Lisa Pelletier-Harman gave an “out of this world” presentation Tuesday at the County Public Library as she discussed the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary and the agency’s plans for the future.
On July 20, 1969, history was made when man first set foot on the moon.
“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” uttered Neil Armstrong as he put his foot on the lunar surface.
The 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing was Saturday and Ms. Pelletier-Harman’s presentation was full of archived video clips from mission control and facts from the historic mission.
According to Ms. Pelletier-Harman’s research, the mission could have had a much different outcome.
“It seems like everything went smooth and according to plan and it was a success, no doubt about it, but I went through the archives and I found some interviews from the fellows in mission control,” she said.
Sending a human to the moon was no small feat, and there were some technological problems with the mission, including with communication.
At one point, those at mission control could see the members aboard the spacecraft, but they could not communicate with them. The problem was fixed by switching to a different antenna.
According to the archived footage, the plan to descend to the moon’s surface was tricky business. The craft was set to descend at a certain altitude and hover above the moon before landing. However, the computer issued two different alarms.
“Computers were in the very baby stages. Just a few years back there were human computers to figure how to get us off the ground and around the moon,” Ms. Pelletier-Harman said. “So having computers (do) the trajectory and the landing and all of this was relatively new. So seeing an alarm go off was (a) very startling, unsettling feeling I’m sure. Then to have two alarms go off, what do you do?”
However, the program guides said they were good to go. The computer was so busy it was dropping off less important jobs.
What mission control didn’t know at the time was software developer Margaret Hamilton, who developed the landing sequence that got the astronauts to the moon, installed a redundancy program. This allowed the computer to self-prioritize items to reach the landing goal.
“As far as they knew in mission control, they were scared. It was a very scary time, but they went ahead and rolled with it and it worked out because Margaret Hamilton had programed into the computer redundancy,” Ms. Pelletier-Harman said.
After the computer alarm mishap, the crew was put on what they called a “strange trajectory.”
They got to 400 feet, leveled off and started flying horizontally across the moon.
The computer was steering the spacecraft across a bolder field cluttered with football field-sized craters and steep slopes.
At this point, the crew was running low on fuel. They had 60 seconds to land.
After that, they would have to abort the mission.
As it happens, the crew was able to successfully land on the moon with 17 seconds of fuel remaining.
After the first mission on the moon, NASA spent years studying the astrological body and has big plans for the future, according to Ms. Pelletier-Harman.
NASA’s next big plan is Artemis.
The twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, Artemis is also the name of NASA’s program to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024, including the first woman and the next man.
The hope is for the astronauts to one day land where no human has ever been before – the moon’s South Pole, where ice was recently discovered.
Working with U.S. companies and international partners, NASA wants to establish sustainable human presence on the moon by 2028 to uncover new scientific discoveries, demonstrate new technological advances and elements and build a lunar economy.
NASA is also building a spacecraft, the Orion, to take astronauts into deep space.
It will dock with the Gateway, a small space ship in orbit around the moon, for astronauts, science and technology demonstrations and will be able to carry a crew of four members.
NASA aims to complete all this through a series of missions.
The first mission will occur when NASA launches Orion on the agency’s rocket, the Space Launch System, from a spaceport at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
On the first mission, known as Exploration Mission 1, an uncrewed Orion will journey thousands of miles beyond the moon in the course of about three weeks.
Missions will increase in complexity over time, including a test flight around the moon before operational missions to the Gateway.
Carteret County has already played a part in Orion’s journey. Off the coast of Atlantic Beach, engineers tested the crew module uprighting system to ensure the capsule could be oriented right-side up once it returns from deep space missions.
Ms. Pelletier-Harman also spoke of NASA’s Space Launch System, known as SLS.
This rocket will launch astronauts aboard Orion’s spacecraft for deep space exploration, including scientific missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts and large cargo to the moon on a single mission.
With future missions, NASA hopes to build a sustainable presence on the moon, where astronauts will be able to stay on the surface longer. The hope is to build a new class of power system that will support future human outposts.
NASA will also be able to print, manufacture and build with materials found on the moon.
After the presentation, attendees were invited to step outside and view the moon and stars with the Crystal Coast Stargazers Club.
Unfortunately, the clouds prevented much observation, but a few attendees stuck around to learn about telescopes and the club.
Kathryn Barnes and her mother, Cheryl, recently moved to Beaufort and have an interest in space. One of their family members works at NASA.
Kathryn enjoyed the program and showed her enthusiasm by wearing a “Star Wars” shirt.
“I usually like stuff about space,” she said.
