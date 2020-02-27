U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Capt. Mark Sonder, flotilla commander, recently announced Capt. Jeffrey Lance Perkins is now in a leadership position as vice flotilla commander sworn in by Senior Chief Petty Officer and Officer in Charge of U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon James Zerinskas.
“We are delighted that our mission is to support public education as well as boaters operating around the northern end of Bogue Banks in addition to supporting operations at Coast Guard Station Fort Macon,” Capt. Sonder said in a recent release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.