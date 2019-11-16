The Beaufort Historical Association is gearing up for the holidays with two popular events: The Jumble Sale and the Community Thanksgiving Feast.
The Jumble Sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site, 130 Turner St., Beaufort.
The Community Thanksgiving Feast is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, also on the Beaufort Historic Site grounds.
The Jumble Sale will feature more than 20 vendors and is free to the general public. Each year the historic grounds transforms into a bustling community market filled with vendors selling a wide variety of treasures.
Eventgoers can expect to find antiques, fine art, holiday goods, homemade food and more.
Held rain or shine, it is the perfect opportunity to find a perfect holiday gift or that something perfect for you, organizers said in a release.
In addition to the vendors, the BHA will be having a large art sale from artists in the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery.
The association will also have furniture, kitchen items, glassware and other unique collectibles for sale.
Inside the Old Beaufort Shop, there will also be a pop-up shop during the sale. The Beaufort Garden Club on the grounds selling goods.
The Jumble Sale serves as a fundraiser for the restoration and education projects of the BHA.
For more than 20 years, the Community Thanksgiving Feast has brought together friends, neighbors and visitors. According to the release, families have traveled from near and far to enjoy the special Beaufort community spirit.
For $25 per person, one can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal prepared and donated by Beaufort restaurants, as well as Scarborough Fare Catering, a family-oriented catering company with ties to Beaufort.
Scarborough Faire Catering is owned by Allison Thomas and her brother, Justin Wilkes. They have a home in Beaufort, and each year they bring their whole family to help with the feast.
“Their passion for food and Southern hospitality make them the perfect fit for the Community Thanksgiving Feast,” organizers said in the release.
The National Charity League, a mother and daughter organization, will also be working the feast by welcoming guests, serving food and preparing homemade apple pies.
The feast will feature the traditional Thanksgiving turkey with dressing and gravy, as well as ham and all the side dishes, such as collard greens, sweet and mashed potatoes, soups and chowders, ice cream, assorted pies and more.
Participating eateries include Aqua, Black Sheep, Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant & Pub, The Dock House, La Perla, Finz Grill, Ribeyes, Royal James Café, Scarborough Faire Catering, The National Charity League, Cru Wine Bar and Coffee Shop, The General Store, Turner Street Market, Moonrakers, Donna’s Deli, Roland’s BBQ, Spouter Inn, Stillwater, 34º North and City Kitchen.
“These wonderful restaurants, companies and volunteers take time out of their busy schedules to participate in this holiday event,” organizers said in the release.
All proceeds benefit the BHA and its mission “to research, preserve and interpret the cultural, architectural and historical heritage of Beaufort and Carteret County and to interest and educate current and future generations of this heritage.”
For more information or to purchase a ticket to the Community Thanksgiving Feast, call 252-728-5225, stop by the Welcome Center or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
