The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge will host a 9/11 Memorial Ride to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as well as all first responders.
This year’s ride will be Saturday, Sept. 7 and dedicated to the memory of late Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder, who died March 11.
Each year the Morehead Elks Lodge No. 1710, the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret and the Military Order of the Purple Hearth host a parade to honor military and first responders. The event plays into the Elk Lodge’s mission to take care of veterans.
“I am a disabled veteran myself and a retired law enforcement officer on top of that,” said Kent Neil, co-chairman of the event. “I have a personal interest to make sure we don’t forget 9/11 for one thing and all the sacrifices that come from that…not to forget the things that happen.”
The parade includes motorcycles, classic cars, local businesses and first responders.
It will start at the Elks Lodge and travel through Newport, Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret before heading down Highway 24 and back to the Elks Lodge.
The event raises money to send wounded troops home for the holidays and works to raise awareness of the sacrifice of first responders and active duty military.
The Carteret County Sherriff’s Office, along with local police departments, will escort the ride and block off traffic.
Afterwards, participants will return to the lodge for a meal, live music, a silent auction and guest speakers.
Local groups like the Atlantic Beach Pipes and Drums will perform, and there will be a parachute jump by the wounded warrior parachute team, along with local vendors.
The event is open to all, and children under the age of 12 are free. There is a bus at the Elks Lodge so everyone can ride in the parade.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m., with the ride starting at noon. The cost for registration is $20 for drivers and $5 for passengers.
Those who cannot attend the event but would still like to donate to the cause can do so at facebook.com/911rideforthewarriors/.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks on the U.S. Two of the planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, taking down the Twin Towers. A third plane was flown into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers wrestled back control from the hijackers.
Almost 3,000 people died in the attacks, leading the United States into military conflict overseas.
History.com provided the following timeline on the attacks:
At 8:45 a.m., an American Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
The impact left a hole near the 80th floor of the 110-story skyscraper, killing hundreds of people and trapping more on the other floors.
Evacuations began, and many people thought it was an accident until 18 minutes later when a second plane crashed into the south tower. The event was caught on news cameras.
As millions watched the attacks in New York, American Airlines Flight 77 circled over downtown Washington, D.C., before crashing into the Pentagon at 9:45 a.m.
Jet fuel from the plane caused an inferno that led to a structural collapse of a portion of the building.
Back in New York, firefighters and first responders were working to rescue people from the towers. At 10:30 a.m., the north building of the Twin Towers collapsed.
Meanwhile, United Flight 93, which was headed for California, was highjacked after leaving Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
Passengers aboard the plane were aware of the attacks and planned to do whatever they could to stop the attackers. The passengers fought the hijackers and gained control of the plane.
The plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa., at 10:10 a.m. All 44 people aboard were killed.
Today the site in New York City includes a memorial that occupies eight of the 16 acres at World Trade Center. There is also a 9/11 Memorial Museum that includes a memorial exhibition dedicated to commemorating the life of each victim.
