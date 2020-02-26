Learning Scouts
On Feb. 11, Scouts from the Newport Boy Scout Troop 61, led by Scoutmaster David McCubbin, and Newport Cub Scout Pack 61, led by Cubmaster Drew Guthrie, met with Newport Councilman Danny Fornes at St. James United Methodist Church to talk about citizenship, the needs of the town and how Scouting and other community organizations can benefit their towns and communities.
(Go to page 2B of the Wednesday, Feb. 26 edition to view a photo from this event. The Carteret County News-Times can be picked up from stands all over the county, or you can subscribe online.)
SCUBA demonstration
Information System Technician Submarine 2nd Class Kristopher Parker, a native of Hubert, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City, led a hands-on demonstration at the Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary School on Naval Base Guam Feb. 14. The Oklahoma City is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen out of Apra Harbor, Guam.
(Go to page 2B of the Wednesday, Feb. 26 edition to view a photo from this event. The Carteret County News-Times can be picked up from stands all over the county, or you can subscribe online.)
Training set for March
The N.C. Cooperative Extension will offer classes for those interested in becoming Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.
The training starts Tuesday and continues weekly through Thursday, April 23. The classes will begin at 1:30 p.m. and end around 4:30 p.m.
The classes will be taught by a variety of instructors. Many of the classes will be in the classroom, while others may be in the field.
A take-home final will be given during the last class, due in two weeks by Thursday, May 7 to the extension office.
Master Gardener Volunteers work regularly on demonstration gardens throughout the county, offer advice on a weekly help line, work with school groups and more.
The cost for the training is $80. For more information or applications, contact Shawn Banks at shawn_banks @ncsu.edu or 252-222-6352.
BGC plans events
The Beaufort Garden Club invites the public to join in its annual bingo fundraiser Thursday, March 5 at the Eure Building at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort.
Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m., and the games will begin at 10 a.m.
Deborah Van Dyken will lead six games. Bingo cards are $5 each and there will be prizes. All funds will go toward plants and shrubs for Beaufort.
Donations for a coming silent auction are welcome.
On Thursday, April 23, members will take a day trip to Wilson.
Email info@beaufort-gardenclub.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.