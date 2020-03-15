Church to offer meditations
First Presbyterian Church will host Lenten organ meditations in the sanctuary located at 1604 Arendell St.
The meditations will be from 12:05-12:25 p.m. Thursdays. The organists schedule is:
March 19: Linda Laughton of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
March 26: Matt Hill of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
April 2: Sunnie Gail Ballou of First Presbyterian Church
Vendors needed
The Beaufort Historical Association scheduled its annual Publick Day Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18 on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner St.
The association invites vendors to sign up for spots, $35 for BHA members and $50 for nonmembers.
Individuals looking to become a member may become one before securing their spot. The deadline to become a vendor is Monday, April 13.
If interested in signing up, email pr@beauforthistoricsite.org or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
