Join the Beaufort Historical Association for the annual Volunteer Training Program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Beaufort Historic Site. With more than 20 volunteer opportunities ranging from working in the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery to narrating historic tours, there is a spot for everyone.
Attendees will have a full day to get a glimpse of what it is like volunteering for the historic site.
They will have the opportunity to tour the historic homes and buildings of the site, take a tour of historic Beaufort on the double-decker bus, and tour the Old Burying Ground.
During the provided lunch break, prospective volunteers will have the chance to meet the BHA staff, hear about different volunteer positions and get to ask questions about them.
“Volunteers are at the heart of the Beaufort Historical Association. Without them, many of the events and tours would not be possible,” organizers said in a release. “From Kindergarten Thanksgiving to driving the double-decker bus, a variety of volunteers devote their time and unique skills to entertain and educate visitors of the site.”
Volunteers are needed for giving tours, working in the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery, answering phones and helping plan and execute the many different events throughout the year.
“Whether it is occasional or on a regular basis, we would love to have any and all interested volunteers,” Volunteer Coordinator Denise Finley said. “Volunteer positions and internships to high school and college students are also offered. It’s a great way to meet new friends that you’ll have for a lifetime.”
For more information or to reserve a spot for the training, call 252-728-5225, email bhaeducation@outlook.com or stop by the Welcome Center located at 130 Turner St.
For a full list of volunteer descriptions, visit beauforthistoricsite.org/volunteer/.
