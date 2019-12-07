Kick-off the holiday season in historic Beaufort Saturday.
Start the afternoon by taking a stroll around town to meet artists and buy those perfect holiday gifts during the Beaufort Holiday Artwalk.
Then later that night, join the Beaufort Historical Association for the annual Christmas Candlelight Tour to visit historic homes and buildings by candlelight. The tour will be held from 5-8 p.m.
It showcases Beaufort’s Southern hospitality and provides a glimpse into several private historic homes, inns, bed and breakfasts and churches that are decorated for the holiday season.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased in advance online at beauforthistoricsite.org or by visiting the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center at 130 Turner St.
Tickets, tour maps and information on the homes will also be available the day of the tour at the Welcome Center.
The Christmas Candlelight Tour will give guests the opportunity to stroll through the candlelit streets of historic Beaufort or join the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church carolers aboard the double-decker bus for a free ride.
It will showcase a wide variety of Beaufort’s architectural styles from different periods of the town’s history. Every stop will be unique from the next.
Earlier that day, the Beaufort Holiday Artwalk celebrates the season for its eighth year, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The artwalk, held in conjunction with the Christmas Candlelight Tour, will begin at the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery located at the Beaufort Historic Site, where artwalk maps will be available.
The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery will feature the work of artist Ken Moore.
The Beaufort Historic Site buildings will also be open for free site tours from 2-4 p.m.
Those who want to see and learn more about the history of the town can take a narrated tour on the double-decker bus at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the bus tour are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 5.
As a bonus, The Old Beaufort Gift Shop will be hosting a holiday pop-up shop. There will be a raffle and silent auction in the gift shop during the tour.
For more information on either the event or tickets for the Christmas Candlelight Tour, call 252-728-5225, visit beauforthistoricsite.org or stop in at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center.
All proceeds benefit the BHA and its preservation and educational programs.
