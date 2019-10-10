There is a sense of history that surrounds traditional watercraft, making them an attraction in themselves. But sometimes it’s just about enjoying life on the water.
That’s the sentiment behind the annual Fall in-the-Water Meet, hosted by the Traditional Small Craft Association, Friends of the Museum Chapter.
The casual meet, which is open to the public, will be held at the Gallants Channel docks from 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
All small boats are welcome, and the N.C. Maritime Museum’s fleet of spritsail skiffs will be at the site with volunteers offering free boat rides from 1-4 p.m.
“This is a great event on the Gallants Channel waterfront,” Brent Creelman, director of operations for the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum, said in a recent press release. “It offers a great opportunity to try out a variety of boats.”
Boats can be launched at a public access next to Town Creek Marina. Small, hand-carried boats like canoes and kayaks can go in the water off the floating docks or over the grass at Gallants Channel, located at 172 West Beaufort Road.
“We want to encourage people to come prepared to play, share and learn,” Mr. Creelman said.
The day wraps up with the traditional pig-pickin’ dinner served from 4-5:30 p.m. Plates cost a $10 donation to the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum.
Proceeds help support the operations of the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum and the N.C. Maritime Museum.
For more information, visit maritimefriends.com or call 252-728-2762.
