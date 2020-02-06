Volunteers are needed to share the rich history of Fort Macon State Park with the many visitors who come to the site.
Volunteer classes are set for 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25 at Fort Macon park barracks, located across the road from the U.S. Coast Guard Station entrance. There will be coffee and donuts from 9-9:30 a.m. each session.
Volunteers are needed to act as fort tour guides, work the visitor center and to act as park nature trail guides.
Guides give informational tours of the fort, while those who work in the visitor center are tasked with running the information desk, roaming the exhibits and aiding visitors. Nature guides will work around park property and train with the park rangers.
Fort guide John Rhodes said volunteering as a guide is fun and rewarding, and each tour can be tailored to the individual volunteer.
“Tour guides provide info based on what interests them about the fort, which makes it easier to give the tour,” he said. “People that come to the fort get a different guide each time, so they get a different tour each time they come. It makes it easier for (volunteers) to talk about something they are familiar with and what they like to talk about.”
Mr. Rhodes said the first day of the training session will include a detailed Power Point presentation on the fort’s history.
The second day consists of a detailed fort tour by ranger and historian Paul Branch.
The third day serves and a question and answer session and volunteers share their stories.
“There’s always something. You can never tell what’s going to happen,” Mr. Rhodes said. “I tell guides in the training sessions that it’s fun being a guide. We very rarely have any problems, and if we do, we just call a ranger and they handle it very well.”
The training sessions are open to current volunteers and new ones. All work is scheduled to meet the volunteer’s needs.
Those who are interested in volunteering can contact Mr. Rhodes at 252-393-7313 or email croatan2@aol.com with the subject line of “guides” or “volunteers.”
Those interested may also contact the park office at 252-726-3775.
Volunteers who can’t make the February training dates should contact Mr. Rhodes to see what other training dates are available.
