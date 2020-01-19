The Beaufort Historical Association welcomes members, both current and prospective, to attend the annual membership meeting to see what volunteering at the BHA is all about.
The meeting and potluck dinner is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 215 Ann St. in Beaufort.
During the meeting, attendees will be able to enjoy a presentation of the film “Beaufort Remembers.”
The documentary looks at the daily life of those living in Beaufort from the 1920s through the 1960s. The primary focus of the documentary is interviews with residents.
Mark Albertin, the filmmaker, said the goal of the documentary was to preserve the legacy of the day-to-day history of growing up in Beaufort during the earlier part of the 20th century with stories that are not necessarily part of factual history or textbooks.
The film premiered Dec. 1 at Beaufort Hotel, and it was a crowd pleaser, according to a release.
“The premiere of the documentary in December was a huge success bringing the whole community together in celebration of Beaufort’s past,” BHA Executive Director Patricia Suggs said. “The event was completely sold out, so this gives our members a chance to see a portion of the film.”
As well as catching a glimpse of the documentary, those who attend the membership meeting will get a chance to honor current volunteers who go above and beyond with the 2019 Volunteer Awards.
The BHA will present the Edward and Frances Piver Volunteer of the Year Award to the outstanding volunteer of the year. The award was established in 1968 by the Piver children to honor their parents.
According to those at the BHA, the selected recipients of the Piver award have excelled above and beyond in their commitment to the BHA and are instrumental in the organization’s success.
The Newcomer, Longevity, Couples and Fundraiser awards will also be presented.
The Newcomer award is presented to a new volunteer who has made a meaningful contribution in a short time as a member.
The Longevity award is presented to a long-time volunteer who has devoted time over many years and provided assistance to the BHA in a variety of ways.
The Fundraiser award is for the volunteer who raises funds for the BHA’s needs.
According to the organization, this fundraising may be a part of an event, for an individual project or for a continued generation of funds over the years.
The Couples award goes to a pair who volunteers service to the BHA.
Nominations are now being accepted and submissions can be made by mailing in a ballot to the BHA, 150 Turner St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
The ballot can be downloaded online at beauforthistoricsite.org. Those interested may also call 252-728-5225 or email officemanag-er@beauforthistoricsite.org to submit a nomination.
For additional information on the membership meeting, stop by the Visitors Center at 130 Turner St., call 252-728-5225 or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
