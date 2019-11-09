A full range of holiday plans are already underway for downtown Morehead City, kicking off with a Small Business Saturday and Art Walk weekend, followed by a community Christmas tree lighting, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Chowder and Cheer Crawl, lighted flotilla, then the Christmas parade and finally Downtown Countdown.
“There is something for everyone this holiday season in downtown Morehead City,” said Lisa Rueh, Executive Director of Downtown Morehead City Inc. in a recent press release. “Our businesses and restaurants have been hard at work stocking just the right gifts, planning events, booking bands and decorating their businesses to make sure that you will enjoy your visit downtown this season.”
Art lovers can kick off their holiday celebration Saturday, Nov. 30 from 2-5 p.m. with the annual Morehead City Christmas Art Walk.
The Art Walk includes downtown Morehead City galleries, as well as participating downtown businesses and restaurants.
Each downtown Art Walk location will offer special demonstrations, promotions and refreshments.
The Art Walk map can be picked up at any of the participating galleries.
After completing the gallery tour, walkers are encouraged to stay in the art district and enjoy Small Business Saturday by shopping and dining locally.
Participating downtown shops and restaurants will be open throughout the day and evening, many offering holiday specials.
The following weekend, on Saturday, Dec. 7, children can enjoy sharing Breakfast with Santa, catered by Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant.
There will be three seating times, at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, tax and tip not included in price.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 252-727-1921.
Later that day, the 10th annual Chowder & Cheer Crawl takes from 1-5 p.m.
This is a sold-out ticketed event where participants stroll along downtown Morehead City and sample chowders and cheers from participating restaurants and shops.
Ticket holders vote for their favorite chowder and cheer. Winners of the 2019 Chowder & Cheer will be announced at the Morehead City Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 14.
Those who do not have tickets will be able to enjoy the restaurants for regular business.
Chowder & Cheer has gone green this year, thanks to The Island Grille and Ruddy Duck Tavern for sponsoring the effort.
Biodegradable cups and spoons will be used for chowder samples in an effort to help save the environment.
At 5 p.m. Dec. 7, enjoy fun and Christmas in downtown with carols and Santa and Mrs. Claus at Jaycee Park.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., the colorful Christmas flotilla will cruise down the Morehead waterfront.
The flotilla begins at Jaycee Park and proceeds down the Morehead City waterfront.
After the flotilla, stay and watch the annual Morehead City community tree lighting at 6 p.m. in Jaycee Park, with Mayor Jerry Jones and Ruth Jones. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand.
Then, Dec. 14, beginning at 11 a.m., the Morehead City Christmas Parade marches down Arendell Street.
Floats, community groups, bands, entertainment and Santa and his sleigh will be featured.
For more information or an entry form, go to downtownmoreheadcity.com.
Finally, Downtown Countdown will bring family fun to the waterfront on New Year’s Eve.
Join in the fun beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 for activities for all ages.
Enjoy watching the fire department drop the children’s crab pot; there will be children’s activities from 5-6:30 p.m. at Big Rock Landing.
The town and Downtown Morehead City Inc. will host activities for families.
Also, downtown businesses and restaurants will provide activities and bands throughout the evening, so please check individual websites for schedules.
End the night at midnight with the big crab pot drop at the corner of 6th and Evans Street, followed by a fireworks show, shot from Sugarloaf Island, for all of the community to enjoy.
For more information, visit downtownmoreheadcity.com.
