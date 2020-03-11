The last chance to register for this year’s Carteret County Senior Games and Silver Arts is quickly approaching.
Those who want to show off their skills for the games need to register no later than Friday.
The Carteret County Senior Games and Silver Arts is set for April 1 through April 24.
The senior games promote healthy living and active lifestyles by setting and achieving goals and competitions, according to the Carteret County Senior Games mission statement.
The games include many different sporting activities, including cycling, which is a new event added to the lineup this year.
For more information on the Carteret County Senior Games and Silver Arts contact Darlene Johnson at Fort Benjamin Park, 252-222-5858 or visit ccpr.recdesk.com.
Online registration can be completed at torch.ncseniorgames.org.
