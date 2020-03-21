Professional women educators’ honor society Delta Kappa Gamma hosted its first local teacher’s aide/teacher scholarship fundraiser Feb. 22 at Moonrakers in Beaufort.
Local Gamma Zeta Chapter President Julia Thorn presided over the events and the appeal for the funding’s support.
Triple-titled Carteret County Schools Employee of the Year and DKG member Abi Mason introduced the main speaker, Rodney Kemp, the N.C. Historian of the Year.
Mr. Kemp spoke of North Carolina’s small-town school experiences and culture.
Andrea Phillips Beasley delivered the luncheon blessing of the food. County Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh delivered the return grace after the meal. All Carteret County incumbents and candidates had been invited to attend. Candidate Katie Statler also came to support this event.
The speaker for the next meeting is slated to be Morehead City Police Chief Bernette Morris. State Rep. Pat McElraft will deliver the devotional. Contact Ms. Thorn to learn when the meeting will be and where it will be held.
To learn how to nominate a key woman educator or to see if you are eligible to join, contact Susan Merrell at SPM65@earthlink.net. To support DKG’s scholarship program with a DKG Gamma Zeta tax-deductible donation, contact Ms. Thorn at julia1@stanfordalumni.org.
