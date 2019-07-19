The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center is once again celebrating the U.S. Coast Guard, and its upcoming 229th birthday, by holding a Coast Guard Reunion Celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
“Last year’s celebration was a tremendous success, and we are committed to ensuring that our friendships continue to grow and the stories live on for the next generation who serve,” retired U.S. Coast Guard member Anthony Nelson said in a recent press release.
As a result of damage to the museum building from Hurricane Florence, repairs are ongoing.
This year, Coast Guard Appreciation Day will be celebrated with a dinner at the Bridge Downeast.
The guest speaker will be retired USCG Vice Adm. Dean Lee and participants will be remembering the life of retired USCG Master Chief Petty Officer Bobby Hill, who died this year.
Active-duty Coast Guard members are invited and can attend for free. Veterans, retirees and others may attend for a cost of $25 per person, which will include a catered dinner, a program dedicated to the U.S. Coast Guard heritage of the area, sea stories and fellowship.
Reservations can be made by calling 252-728-1500.
