Morehead City will celebrate the Christmas season Core Sound-style this year.
The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center has set up shop at 806 Arendell St. and has been there since Hurricane Florence struck in September 2018.
“We are so thankful to be Downtown again this Christmas Season,” museum Executive Director Karen Amspacher said in an email interview. “Last year this time we were scrambling to get all our museum belongings in safe places and to create a ‘home away from home’ at the Norris House Downtown. What a wonderful year we have have here with art classes, porch talks, carvers on the porch, kids’ programming, gallery showings and the perfect location for Core Sound’s mainland operations. Many thanks to all who have stopped by, volunteered and supported us here. We know Christmas will be the best time yet!”
The store will be open seven days a week starting Friday. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday. These hours run through December.
The store will feature all new items for the holiday season.
Also, Susan Mason’s “From the Edge” photography exhibition is now on display upstairs until mid-January, when Chris and Bonnie Hunter will open their exhibition that runs through mid-May.
The 2019 Core Sound Christmas ornament created by Walter “Brother” Gaskill is now available. It is signed and numbered and will sell out quickly.
According to Ms. Amspacher, last year’s ornament by Ms. Mason sold out before Dec. 1.
The store will also carry a full inventory of Core Sound crabpot trees.
This year Core Sound is featured on the cover of Our State magazine’s special Christmas edition. Copies of this collectors’ item will be on sale by Friday. It includes the story of the crabpot tree’s creation.
There is also an online store at coresound.com.
In order to make the holiday season successful, Ms. Amspacher said volunteers will be needed to work at the store, especially with packing, shipping and weekend shoppers.
The museum will also be hosting and participating in other activities throughout the Christmas season. It will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, Tuesday, Dec. 24-Thursday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Listed is a schedule of holiday events.
• Saturday-Monday in Morehead City: Core Sound’s annual Crabpot tree sale, 20% off all trees.
• Saturday, Nov. 9 in Morehead City: Carteret County Veteran’s Day Parade, 11 a.m.
• Saturday, Nov 23 in Morehead City: Core Sound Christmas Open House at 806 Arendell St. Santa and friends will be in attendance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be refreshments.
• Saturday, Nov. 30 in Morehead City: Small Business Saturday and the Downtown Morehead City Artwalk from 2-4 p.m. throughout downtown Morehead City.
• Nov. 30 on Harkers Island: The Harkers Island Community Tree Lighting takes place at 7 p.m. at The Bridge Downeast.
• Friday, Dec. 6 on Harkers Island: The Core Sound Waterfowl Weekend Friday Night Preview will be held at the museum.
• Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8 on Harkers Island: Waterfowl Weekend will be held at the museum.
• Dec. 7 in Morehead City: Chowder & Cheer will take place throughout downtown Morehead City. Tickets are now on sale.
• Saturday, Dec. 14 in Morehead City: The Morehead City Christmas Parade starts at 11 a.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 15 on Harkers Island: The Down East Christmas Parade starts at 3 p.m., and Santa and friends will be at the museum after the parade.
