Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
JOHN HAGLE (i)
We moved to Beaufort in 2002 after I had worked 38 years for DuPont. I had assignments in engineering, plant supervision, human resources, and plant management. I have a BS in Mechanical Engineering. I am 79.
I have been a Beaufort Commissioner since 2008. I have been member of Beaufort Historical Association, Friends of NC Maritime Museum, Carteret Co. Economic Development, and Carteret Co. Chamber of Commerce boards. I was Beaufort Historical Association board chair and currently chair of the chamber board. I am member of Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, Carolina East Singers, a BHA bus driver and former volunteer tax preparer.
My assignments with DuPont and work with boards has provided me with the experiences and knowledge to understand problems and address them. I also had the experience of living in small historic town like Beaufort. It was there that I learned to appreciate the uniqueness of a small town.
Beaufort is a dynamic town with a rich history and wonderful people. I want it to continue be a place people want to work, live and visit.
Contact information:
1111 Hammock Lane, Beaufort
252-504-3494 or
252-422-2380
SHARON HARKER (i)*
I’m seeking reelection to the town commission, currently mayor pro-tem.
Born July 23, 1962, Glen Cove, NY. Moved to Beaufort, 1983.
Married to Beaufort native Perry Harker for 38 years. We have three children: Joey, Laura, Tony Harker and one wonderful granddaughter, Peyton Harker.
Graduated Brentwood High School, Brentwood, N.Y., attended Penn State University, Associates of Arts in Respiratory Therapy, Carteret Community College, Certified and Licensed in Respiratory Therapy and Polysomnography, and Bachelor’s Degree in Theology.
Occupation(s): Carteret Health Care, Sleep Center Supervisor, Licensed Polysomnographic Technologist for 17 years; Licensed/Registered Respiratory Therapist, 23 years.
I have in excess of 30 years of successful experience working in community collaboration. I’ve served in leadership roles on various community boards, including: League of Women Voters of Carteret County (received the Woman of the Year award), League of Women Voters of North Carolina, Boys and Girls Club (Beaufort club advisory), Beaufort Elementary PTO, Parent Advisory Boards (Beaufort Elementary, Beaufort Middle and East Carteret High School), appointed to serve on the Carteret Council for Women, Beaufort Park and Recreation board.
Currently a board member on the N.C. Coastal Federation Advisory board and Olde Beaufort Farmers Market. Recent member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
Contact information:
512 Pollock St., Beaufort
MARIANNA HOLLINSHED
I am a native of Atlanta, Georgia, but have been in smaller towns like Raleigh, Fayetteville and Beaufort for the past fifty plus years. I am 72 YO at the time of this writing and have seen change in every town in which I have resided.
My concern for Beaufort includes the new Interstate link and what that will mean in terms of the possible loss of Beaufort’s quaint appeal, the increased usage and possible expansion of the airport, antiquated codes for the new reality of surge and as we are seeing, astronomical tidal events outside of the storm models, the proposed change in traffic patterns on Hwy 101 and what it will do to established neighborhoods.
I have had the honor of serving the residents of Beaufort for the past twelve years. Every year brings new challenges as the residential makeup of Beaufort becomes polarized by resources: lack of workforce housing, drugs, and lack of robust medical services, to name a few.
Contact information:
252-504-3179
KENNETH HUMPHREY *
Lived on a Bogue Sound farm. My dad was a farmer-fisherman.
Graduated: BA degree- English, University of Richmond, 1964.
Worked 20 years for AM International in Richmond, Va. To Cleveland, Ohio (Nat’l Market Rep, flying to major cities in US. Worked in Washington, DC 1970-1982, there during Watergate. I had the National Democratic Committee and the National GOP Committee accounts for 12 years. Sold printing presses. Owner, Franklin Press, Fairfax, N. Va.
Moved to Raleigh. Sales manager, then vice president of Alphanumeric Systems (integrated software systems). National Security Services, Raleigh and North Carolina sales manager. Retired in 2005 from ADT Security Systems/Fed Systems, where I designed, sold integrated systems (military bases, ports). Designed, oversaw installation for federal courthouses in New Bern and Greenville.
Two-time chair of Carteret Democratic Party 2008-2012. Ambassador – Carteret Sr. Games. Member-ACA - ‘Get Covered Carteret.’ Teach Spanish at Leon Mann Center. Today, writer. Books: John Tunnell, The Memory Man. The Fish Barons. Seven Days in September.
I have not accepted one dollar of offered campaign contributions, zero. Too much money in elections today. Good to have at least one new qualified representative on board.
Contact information:
107 N. River Club Dr.
252-838-1557
https://sweetwatercreekhardtimes.blogspot.com
HEATHER POLING *
I’m a small town girl from Rockwell. I was captivated by Beaufort in the early 90s. It has always held a special place in my heart. I am a graduate of UNC-Greensboro with a degree in English and minor in history.
I have been involved in this community since 2011-12, assisting the pirate invasion. In 2014-15 I applied to be a volunteer commissioner with the Historic Preservation Commission, and have served five years on the board, the last two as vice chair.
I’m not sure anyone is best suited to serve. Everyone has their own agendas; mine is simple: to be a voice for the excluded populations age of 25-45. Poling for the People means just that: Listen to what you want or need and find the means to provide for the community as a whole, based on desires and appropriate compromise.
For the sustainability of our town, changes need to be examined to carry us beyond Memorial Day to Labor Day in business and jobs.
Other topics that concern me include a harbor management plan, expanding senior care facilities, aquaculture and protecting our ecological resources.
I update my Poling for the People Facebook page every few weeks with other topics.
Contact information:
503 Courtyard East, Beaufort
704-877-1820
Mayoral candidate
EVERETTE S. 'RETT' NEWTON
I am a Beaufort native, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, fourth-year Duke University Ph.D. candidate in Marine Science and Conservation, and since 2017 I’ve had the privilege of serving as the mayor of Beaufort.
I am a very fortunate person: I am healthy and intellectually engaged, I have amazing family and friends, I work with extraordinarily intelligent and creative colleagues, and I live in the “#1 Small Town in the South.”
We have an outstanding team in Beaufort that includes our citizens, businesses, churches, civic groups, nonprofits, schools, commissioners and town staff. Together, we have tried very hard to expose any town skeletons, destroy “good-ole’-boy” networks, strive for transparency, fully understand our challenges, establish a stable platform for the health and prosperity of our community, deliberate, communicate, and move forward using a five-year planning cycle.
I know this amount of openness is unusual but that is what we are trying to do in Beaufort with (by far) the most diverse board in all of Carteret County. Over the last two years, we have clearly become a more walk-able, bike-able, and live-able community. We still have big challenges ahead, but the Beaufort team is ready. I am excited about our future!
Contact information:
252-728-2141
