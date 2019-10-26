Atlantic Beach Town Council (5 seats)
HARRY ARCHER (i)*
My name’s Harry Archer. I’m serving as your councilman. I’m a retired executive banker. I want to give back with “service above self” to the town that’s blessed me and my family for more than 50 years.
In 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, you elected me as councilman. I’ve always listened and pledge to continue listening to your opinions, desires and requests. I worked hard, studied and evaluated the issues and maintained fiscally conservative responsibility with your monies. I’ve attended and represented our town with pride and dignity on boards/commissions at local, state and federal seminars, conferences and symposiums.
I received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Gov. Robert Scott. I’ve served on the County Planning Board for 15 years, five times as chairman. I serve on the County Beach Commission. In 2014, the Department of the Interior elected me to represent North Carolina on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
Now, once again, I ask for your VOTE and SUPPORT as your councilman. Only with your HELP, VISION, INPUT and SUPPORT can our town maintain and retain our HOMETOWN identity.
I pledge to maintain and represent your town with honesty, dignity, integrity and fiscal responsibility.
RICH JOHNSON (i)*
My name is Rich Johnson and I’m a candidate for reelection to the Atlantic Beach Town Council. I’m 65 years old and I reside at 108 Pond Drive in Atlantic Beach. My wife is Cheryl Hamilton-Johnson, who worked at the AB town hall front office for 12 years.
I’ve served Atlantic Beach as a member of the planning board, board of adjustment, damage assessment team, recreational water committee and town council. I also serve on the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and I completed its Leadership Carteret program.
I’m semi-retired after a 40-year business career and I have experience as a business owner and as a corporate senior officer. I obtained my CPA license in 1984.
I have a deep respect for the history and the people who made/make AB a great place. My nature and my experience cause me to be forward-thinking. We must be better at seeing the future and managing to it. Elements of this include four-year staggered terms for elected officials, adoption of a long-term strategic plan and a renewed focus on our heritage as a destination for hospitality/recreation/entertainment. I respectfully ask for your vote.
DANNY NAVEY (i)*
Retired from Southern Bell/BellSouth/AT&T with 36 years of service. USAF veteran. Served at Phan Rang Air Base, Republic of Vietnam 1969-70, awarded Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.
I was in BellSouth’s network planning department. I was responsible for preparing the construction budget and overseeing expenditures. This required state-level coordination. I constantly communicated with local operations people, analyzing their needs and requests. Representing constituents in Atlantic Beach requires very similar skills.
I have more than 30 years of personnel management experience. I’ve operated a small business in Atlantic Beach for 11 years. I was instrumental in planning and executing the Beach Music Festival.
I’ve served on the dredging committee for six years, working to keep tie-in waterways open.
If reelected, I’ll support existing business owners, permanent residents and nonresident property owners in all matters affecting the town. I’ll insist properties are properly maintained, that town employees have the tools to do their jobs and town employees have proper working conditions. I’ll promote excellence in our town employee’s job performance.
I’m happy and eager to serve another term on the council and pledge my allegiance to the town and residents.
RICH PORTER (i)*
I’m a Carteret County native and West Carteret High School graduate. After service in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War, I moved to New York City, where I worked as a finance and operations executive in child welfare and adolescent health. I finished my career as CEO of a community health center and drug treatment facility.
I have an MBA in health care administration and I have attended the Harvard Business School management program for performance monitoring. I was previously on the Atlantic Beach Planning Board. For the past two years, I’ve served as the mayor pro-tem for Atlantic Beach.
I serve as the council representative on the recreation committee and I’m working with Mayor (Trace) Cooper and Councilman (Rich) Johnson on the strategic plan initiative. I support low taxes, fiscal responsibility and real resident voice in government.
This is our town and I’m always available to residents should they need to contact me.
AUSTIN WATERS (i)*
I’m nearing the end of my first term for this great town. As a graduate of Kinston High and N.C. State University, eastern North Carolina’s been my home my entire life and the home of my wife, Jean, a retired RN, who loves this town as much as I do. We’ve four children and five grandchildren.
I spent 35 years in management in the automobile business. I have wonderful memories of Atlantic Beach since I was 9, in my family’s beach cottage. It was fun being a child and teenager here! A property owner myself since 1995, Jean and I retired here in 2015.
Since the mid-60s, I’ve seen many changes in AB and know its history. Knowing where it’s come from has been an advantage when helping plan where we’re going! It’s been a great experience. I’d like to see their completion.
I feel I’ve “gotten my feet wet.” I’d love to be involved in the completion of the emergency services complex, the causeway corridor master plan and the Circle redevelopment plan. I believe continuity on these projects is advantageous.
I’ve enjoyed working for this town and ask voters for their support Tuesday, Nov. 5.
M.J. FORREST *
I’m a 48-year-old retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. I’ve been a resident of Carteret County and Atlantic Beach since October 2007, living at Southwinds Condominiums. I’ve a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University, a master’s degree from Boston University and a Juris Doctorate degree from North Carolina Central University. Additionally, I was recently admitted as a member of the North Carolina Bar Association.
I possess strong opinions regarding civic responsibility, based on the leadership positions that I’ve held during my career in Marine Corps, as well as my experience as a partner in a small business that primarily operates within Carteret County and Atlantic Beach.
I bring a new collection of ideas and analysis to discussions pertaining to our community. As Atlantic Beach continues to recover from hurricanes Florence and Dorian, I have new, innovative ideas as to how Atlantic Beach should be overseen as the community prepares for unprecedented development.
I have a 14-year-old daughter who enjoys the pleasures and attractions of Atlantic Beach.
JOSEPH STARLING
I rely on my experience and education to demonstrate my ability to serve the residents as their town councilman. I worked for the town full time for five years and part time for another three years as the electrical inspector. Having worked with local contractors and been inside about half of the homes in Atlantic Beach, I personally know most of the residents and their concerns about as well as a nonfamily member could.
I specialize in community development, specifically with construction laws, including the many state agencies involved with projects of all types. I work for the Department of Insurance, Office of State Fire Marshal as the chief state electrical engineer and inspector, where I am stationed from my home.
I’m licensed as an unlimited electrical contractor; certified as a building, electrical, fire, plumbing and mechanical inspector; certified as an EI from the N.C. Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors; and licensed as a real estate broker. I have a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from North Carolina State University. After I obtained my engineering degrees, I attended Campbell Law.
Mayoral race
TRACE COOPER (i)
Education: West Carteret High School, Bachelor of Arts from Vassar College, Juris Doctorate from Columbia University.
Government Experience: Six-term mayor of Atlantic Beach, chairman of Carteret County Beach Commission, past chairman of Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority, past chairman of Carteret County Mayors’ Association, past chairman of Transportation Advisory Committee of the Down East Rural Planning Organization, former member Atlantic Beach Planning Board.
Over the past 12 years I’ve been fortunate to serve with great councils and a world-class town manager and staff. Together we’ve compiled an ever-growing list of accomplishments.
Our greatest accomplishment isn’t any single project, it’s that we’ve maintained an approach to government that puts our residents first and gets things done.
We run the town like a business, not a bureaucracy, focusing on providing great customer service for residents. We’ve a small, but incredibly effective staff. Our budgets are fat free and our tax rates are low. When it comes to solving problems, we turn to common sense, not politics.
None of this is rocket science. But our federal and state governments seem to have forgotten who they work for. As long as I’m mayor, we’ll keep putting our residents first and getting good things done.
