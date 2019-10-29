STEVE FINCH (i)
I am 68 years old and have been married to my wife, Robin, for 27 years. I am retired after owning Finch Electrical Services for 32 years.
Over the last four years as Emerald Isle commissioner, the following are just a few of the items I have been instrumental in helping to accomplish: Taxes have remained at our current rate, beach nourishment, parking for golf carts and vehicles, new and improved parks and playgrounds, new landscaping and lighting, hiring a new town manager, cleaning debris on Islander Drive to make way for future development, supporting “No Offshore Drilling,” support for beach safety and drowning prevention, staying financially sound and ensuring all town departments have updated equipment to keep Emerald Isle safe, secure and clean.
My integrity speaks louder than words. While owning my own business, I learned the value of sound finances, working with others and the ability to resolve important issues. A common sense approach along with my honesty, dependability, reliability, fairness and my belief in God will continue to help me serve you as an Emerald Isle town commissioner.
325 Live Oak St.
919-422-0792
FLOYD MESSER (i)*
I am 76 years old and have lived at 106 Edna St. for 32 years. I am a native of North Carolina. graduated from Nashville High School and attended Atlantic Christian College and Campbell University.
Lived in Farmville for 23 years, where I operated Messer Chevrolet. I owned and operated Ketterer Realty for 14 years and have held a North Carolina real estate broker’s license since 1988. I was appointed to the Carteret County Board of Adjustment in 1993 and served for 12 years. Served two terms as president of the Emerald Isle Business Association.
Additionally, I have been city executive for Bank of North Carolina in Morehead City, as well as a director of First Union National Bank. Was appointed by the governor of North Carolina to serve as a trustee at Carteret Community College. I also served as chairman of the Carteret Community College Foundation Board.
I have served Emerald Isle as a commissioner for 18 years and presently serve as mayor pro-tem. I am retired and enjoy golf, collector cars and my four children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson.
106 Edna St.
JIM NORMILE (i)*
I am 59. I have a master’s degree in business administration. My wife Elaine and I relocated from Duplin County and are permanent town residents of 17 years as proprietors of the Emerald Isle Inn. We have been married 33 years and have two children and five grandchildren.
I retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1999 after traversing 40-plus countries. I served in numerous campaigns and conflicts and received personal awards, such as the Navy/Marine Corps & Israeli Parachutist Insignia. After a 15-year real estate career, Elaine and I sold our offices and I write educational materials for real estate educators and teach for Carteret Community College.
I have been a commissioner since 2014 and serve on the N.C. League of Municipalities Broadband Task Force. I’m a member of the N.C. Beach, Inlet and Waterway Association, a life member of the VFW and have been involved in the Take A Kid Fishing program. I’d like to facilitate competitive, gigabyte-level broadband internet service to Emerald Isle. I’d like to establish an Emerald Isle Military Heritage Museum to honor our past and inspire our future.
502 Ocean Drive
910-290-0835
JOE FLOWERS
I am 63 and was born and raised in eastern N.C. and vacationed at Topsail and Emerald Isle. I retired from city of Wilson electric department and moved to Key West, where I started Key West Stargazer Cruise. I worked teaching astronomy to tourists, as well as the local community and school/civic organizations. I saw firsthand the huge impacts of gentrification on the local people and community. The people that protected, served and worked in the community could no longer afford to live there. Key West became a town of millionaire part-time residents and local people living six to 10 in a single home to survive. I left Key West due to this very reason and purchased a home in Emerald Isle, which I always loved for its local flavor and community spirit. I volunteered with the tourist council to address the problems that too much tourism brought to a small island. My experience with working in a tourist-related field, along with being a victim to the effects that too much tourism brought to a small community, allows a vast understanding of that delicate balance. Additionally, I own a farm in eastern N.C. that has battled numerous zoning and regulation intrusions.
211 David Drive
PAT LISTER *
I grew up in Swansboro and enjoyed watching my Dad, John, serve the people as commissioner, so I decided to follow in his footsteps. I earned a degree in small business management/entrepreneurship from ECU in 2014. I’ve worked for and learned from Ronnie Watson and Tammy Collins at the Holiday Trav-L-Park and am sales marketing coordinator at Bluewater Real Estate. I’m 27 and live with my girlfriend, Jillian Farrington, and our mini labradoodle, Harbor. I love volunteering and spend a lot of time picking up trash with the Surfrider Bogue Banks Chapter. I enjoy helping with town events. For several months I’ve served in the kids’ ministry at One Harbor Church in Swansboro. You can find me cruising the bike path, enjoying the beach, kayaking or playing disc golf at EI Woods. I filed for a seat on the board with support from family and friends around town, not knowing if there would be any challengers to the incumbents. I’m thankful for the opportunity and the support. I love meeting new people and discussing things going on around town.
8108 Sound Drive
910-548-4724
Facebook: Pat Lister
JORDAN MADORSKY *
I am 60 and have a B.A. in marketing and business administration from Carthage College.
I spent my professional life operating a small business, first as a store owner and later as a marketing and public relations consultant serving small businesses. In addition to that, I have worked as a reporter, columnist and photographer.
My wife, Jenny, introduced me to E.I. She’s from Raleigh. Her family owned property on Emerald Isle since the early 1970s. We bought our place on E.I. in 2004 and became full-time residents in 2015.
I am originally from suburban Chicago. I served on the recreation board in my town. I also served for more than 10 years as a commissioner on the Lake County (Illinois) Regional Planning Commission, where we authored the Lake County Regional Framework Plan, meant to project and manage growth patterns over the course of 20 years. In addition to that, I was a member and past president of the City Club of Waukegan. It is a nonpartisan business leaders’ club with a keen interest in civic affairs.
If elected, I will work to ensure Emerald Isle lives up to its name and always stays green around the edges.
317 Parkins Drive
252-503-8050
Facebook page: Jordan Madorsky for Emerald Isle Commissioner
