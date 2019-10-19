ELIZABETH WILLIFORD (i)
I was born in North Carolina May 9, 1951. I graduated in 1973 from N.C. State University with a B.A. in sociology. I continued my education at Michigan State University, earning degrees in management I and II and marketing (1980-1990).
After completing my education, I worked for local government as planner/director of Region K Council of Government, developing interagency councils and working to secure grants for five counties in North Carolina.
Before relocating to Indian Beach, I was employed for 24 years with Barnett Properties LLC as vice president of property management. My responsibilities included the supervision of staff and purchasing and leasing of 18 shopping centers in three states.
Moving to Indian Beach, I accepted the position of executive director of Summer Winds Condominiums more than 17 years ago. I managed the property and lived on site for 15 years before retiring and buying my homes at 121 Kiawa Way.
In serving as your town commissioner, I’ve always been willing to listen and to serve this community of beautiful Indian Beach, but I need your vote and support to keep up the good work of my last 17 years.
Contact information:
121 Kiawa Way, Indian Beach
252-241-6122
PETE WYLIE (i)*
I’ve a B.A. in economics with high distinction from the University of Virginia. I worked on Capitol Hill as a radio reporter for 10 years during the Reagan and Bush administrations, then in banking and investments for 10 more years, with the court system in the state for five years and the past 15 years I’ve spent in the health care field.
I’ve served the town as a commissioner for the past six years and have enjoyed working for the town and its residents. I’ve enjoyed working with my fellow commissioners, who I’ve found to be very thoughtful and of high integrity.
One area of particular concern is that the remaining residential properties available in Indian Beach for expansion be developed with single-family housing in mind and not for use by mobile homes or RVs. This in order to get the right balance of housing for the town. Most important is that I continue to serve my constituents with the same honesty, fairness, integrity and common sense that I feel I’ve already brought to the board during my years as a commissioner.
Contact information:
P.O. Box 12, Salter Path, NC 28575
252-247-3344, leave a message
VICTOR HEINRICH *
Victor Heinrich, the independent, open, honest, ethical, fiscal conservative. The only candidate running without an initial appointment. The only candidate who attended town meetings for years before running.
The mayor and appointees:
The good: hired Town Manager Tim White, who knows finances
The bad: gambled beach sand funds in the bond market.
• Didn’t follow their own cash management rules without informing the public.
• Reduced town reserve from $1.7 million to $255,000, necessitating multi-year tax increases.
• Expiration of the EMT “Safer” grant requires another $170,000 in FY 20/21. This equals another $0.04 tax increase.
The ugly: temper tantrums and disrespect at town meetings.
(I) graduated Leadership Carteret 2013. (I) served our nation’s veterans for 33 years. (I) communicate with town, county, state and national leaders.
I wish to serve Indian Beach by infusing energy and a “what’s best for Indian Beach?” point of view.
I serve on the County Aging Planning Board. (I’m a) County Chamber of Commerce member, Military Affairs Committee supporter, League of Women Voters of Carteret County, N.C. National Active and Retired Federal Employees Area VI VP, Senior Tar Heel Legislature delegate for Carteret County, Regional Aging Advisory Committee (member), Eastern Carolina Council.
Contact information:
252-571-4735
