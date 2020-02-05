BOB CAVANAUGH (i)
I am a retired (U.S.) Marine Corps captain with an avionics background. My wife and I have one daughter and two grandchildren.
As county commissioner, I sit on the (Carteret Health Care) board, Allies for Cherry Point board, East Carolina Council of Governments, East Carolina Job Training Consortium, Carteret transportation board and the Juvenile Crime Prevention board, where I am chairman. I also periodically attend substance abuse prevention meetings, Fresh Start meetings and served for two years on the Health and Human Services Board. Additionally, I am past chairman of the Crystal Coast Republican Men’s Club and am a member of the County GOP Executive Committee. Lastly, I have chaired the Crystal Coast Tea Party Patriots since 2009.
What can county leaders do to address the opioid crisis here? Please give a few of your suggestions.
In August 2019, as a member of the Carteret Cares Committee, I suggested a drug prevention program that begins education starting much earlier in school, before children form peer groups, possibly as early as third grade. Dr. Sue Kreuser, our school system director of healthful living, found the Botvin Lifeskills Training Program, which perfectly fit this concept. The board of commissioners funded the program, which was incorporated in to school’s curriculum this year. We also joined with Onslow and Craven counties to fund the Dix Crisis Center in Jacksonville, where drug overdose users can be detoxed and stabilized before sending (them) to longer-term treatment programs.
What are your top three priorities in respect to storm preparation and response in Carteret County?
Clearing navigable streams, rivers and other waterways of debris resulting from previous storms in order to facilitate drainage. Continue to maintain a healthy general fund reserve to cover expenses while awaiting (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and other insurance reimbursements. Improved communication/education of state and federal authorities of the need to forward deploy assets to Carteret County as requested. Rebuild the frontal dunes along Bogue Banks as recently provided by the storm damage prevention funding of $44.5 million from the federal government.
What can Carteret County do to better prepare for and respond to the effects of climate change?
Climate change is a global issue and Carteret County’s impact would be equivalent to draining the ocean with a shot glass. I would recommend dressing appropriate to the weather.
CHIMER CLARK JR. *
Age 56. I have been a resident of eastern North Carolina since arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point as a young 18-year-old Marine in March 1982. I obtained an Associate of Science degree from Craven Community College and transferred to N.C. State University studying mechanical engineering. I left NCSU and started my current business in 1992. I ran for the (U.S.) House of Representatives to fill the vacant seat left by the passing of Walter B. Jones Jr. Losing in the primary to Greg Murphy.
I have listed here three items I would like to see focused upon by the county commission:
No. 1: With the unfathomable infringement upon the 2nd Amendment occurring by our northern neighbor, now is the time for our county leaders to make an unwavering stand in support of our cherished freedom. Why such a stand has not been made is bewildering to me.
No. 2: I would like to see better relations between the commissioners and the board of education. A better working relationship between these groups will benefit our educators and students.
No. 3: I believe there doesn’t have to be fighting between commercial, recreation fishing and the groups will be better served with reasonable dialog, communication, collaboration.
What can county leaders do to address the opioid crisis here? Please give a few of your suggestions.
As the opioid crisis continues to increase, our local law enforcement needs to be financed, supported and appreciated. Carteret County Sheriff’s (Office) works diligently for the safety and security of county residents. Commissioners must ensure that the needs of our sheriff’s department are met and the county jail is properly funded. Wherever possible and appropriate, addiction treatment/counseling centers need funding and acknowledgement. Helping those addicted to come clean builds positive lives and lessens the strain on the entire community.
What are your top three priorities in respect to storm preparation and response in Carteret County?
No. 1: A well-trained county disaster management team.
No. 2: Public awareness of county emergency plans and expectations.
No. 3: Clean, safe and secure public shelters to provide security for residents in time of severe storms.
What can Carteret County do to better prepare for and respond to the effects of climate change?
Personal responsibility is the best response to any potential climatic change. Individuals each acting responsibly in our use of resources, energy and waste combine to improve our overall life experience and the world in which we live.
