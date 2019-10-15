FRANKIE WINBERRY (i)*
I was born in 1977 in Morehead City and have lived in Cedar Point for 42 years. I attended Pitt Community College and East Carolina University, where I studied industrial construction technology and construction management. Prior to being elected town commissioner in 2015, I was on the planning board for four years. My wife Renee and I reside at Winberry Farms in the heart of town.
I am the best candidate because of my 42 years of life and work experience around and in town. I was a land planner/surveyor early in my career. The local government experience in the planning/surveying field will benefit the residents in decisions. I also feel my current job experience in facility sustainment project management and destructive weather for the 6,000-plus structures aboard MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River will help me make the right decisions and budget the town’s money to achieve our goals. I will do everything in my ability to be a listener, not a follower. I want to be the voice of the people. I do not want to see taxes raised. I want the town to continue to be the pleasant, small atmosphere it has been my entire life.
Contact information:
1010 Cedar Point Blvd., Cedar Point
Home phone: 252-503-3602
Work phone: 910-451-3579
Email: winberryfarms@yahoo.com
GARY BRAY *
I was born in Guilford County to Ronald and Patsy Bray Nov. 5, 1965. I graduated from Northwest Guilford High School. I later moved to Swansboro in 1987 and lived there until 1997. I built a home in Cedar Point in the Magens Bay subdivision in 1997, where I still reside with my wife, Michelle. I have three daughters who live outside the home with their husbands. I have six grandchildren.
Since 1987, I have worked in and assisted in building the family business, Bray Trailers Inc. We provide large storage containers onsite for residential or commercial use. As a town commissioner, I intend to make the best decisions for the town, keep taxes as low as possible and keep Cedar Point with that small-town charm. I enjoy cooking, hunting, golfing and boating. I also enjoy as much time as I can with my beloved wife, family and dogs.
Contact information:
114 Magens Way
Home phone: 252-393-6731
Cell phone: 252-241-2759
Work phone: 252-393-6777
PAUL CARAVAGLIA
I am 49 years old and live with my wife and two daughters in Marsh Harbour.
I have participated in town meetings for the last two-and-a-half years. We left Virginia three years ago to have a better lifestyle in Cedar Point, with less crime and traffic than where we lived before. I retired in 2017 from the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office with 26 years as a deputy. I participated in community events emphasizing public safety and awareness.
Currently, Cedar Point uses the state requirement of 3.5 inches of stormwater runoff in 24 hours. I would push for a higher limit of 5-6 inches, reducing polluting runoff into our waters. Lowering the speed limit, improving our roads with technology that enhances traffic flow and hiring another deputy sheriff who is trained in traffic law; all these would alleviate traffic congestion and crime.
The board of commissioners can govern our town effectively by encouraging mixed-use development, reducing stormwater runoff and preserving our small-town character.
Contact information:
104 Sweet Grass Trail
571-225-9592
JOSH REILLY *
I am committed to becoming the next commissioner of Cedar Point. I am a Cedar Point resident in the Marsh Harbour subdivision and have a great love for my community, as well as a strong commitment to preserving its heritage, environment and small-town appeal. This commitment has driven me to serve the community in many ways, including being a member of the planning board, a member of the board of the Carteret County Association of Realtors, a volunteer for hazard mitigation for Cedar Point and the broker-in-charge at Crystal Coast Realty and Home Services in Cedar Point. With this experience, as well as a determination to help our area prepare for the inevitable growth in years to come, I look forward to helping the town positively develop via extensive public outreach, input and transparency. It is my hope that if chosen as the next commissioner of Cedar Point, I can help keep the same small-town feel that brought myself, my wife and my two children to this great area we call home.
Contact information:
134 Little Bay Drive
910-478-5589
NEIL FOOSE JR.
Cedar Point Board of Commissioners candidate Neil Foose Jr. has announced he has withdrawn from the race. Mr. Foose missed the statutory deadline to formally withdraw and as such will still appear as a choice on the Tuesday, Nov. 5 ballot.
Mayoral candidate
SCOTT HATSELL (i)*
I am for keeping taxes low and maintaining our family-oriented, small-town values. Our growth must be managed and planned. I have been on the Cedar Point Planning Board, the Carteret County Planning Board, the board of directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency and that organization’s budget committee. I’ve been on the personnel commission there, too. I’ve been finance officer for Cedar Point for six years, a commissioner for six years and mayor for four years. I was district manager at Lowe’s Home Centers for 31 years.
I graduated from Swansboro High School in 1972 and from Coastal Carolina in 1974 and 2016. I am very thankful the residents of Cedar Point have entrusted me to be your mayor for the past four years and would appreciate your vote to serve you for the next four.
Contact information:
102 Emma Court
910-358-3764
The symbol * signifies that portions of this candidate’s answers were trimmed for space. The symbol (i) signifies the candidate is an incumbent. This guide compiled by reporter Brad Rich.
