CAPE CARTERET MAYOR
WILL BAKER
I’m 56 years old. I graduated from Ragsdale High School in Jamestown and served in the N.C. Army National Guard. I attended UNC-Chapel Hill, majored in psychology and for a short period worked as a P.A. at Memorial Hospital in Burlington.
In 1987, I started working for the city of Graham as a water department maintenance tech. I obtained all N.C. water and wastewater certifications and attended UNC School of Government for developmental supervision, municipal and county administration. I worked up to superintendent of the water and sewer department, where I served the town for 18 years, then as the assistant utility director for the town of Hillsborough for the next 12 years. I was responsible for managing and creating multiple departmental budgets, capital improvement plans, overseeing several major projects and working with other departments, contractors and advisory boards. I received six gold and silver awards for innovation and service. While in Hillsborough, I worked closely with other municipalities and utilities and served on several boards, such as the N.C. Water Agency Response Network, and was chairman of the OAC Utility Coordination Committee. I am a semi-retired professional musician/recording artist and serve on the town planning board.
Contact information:
113 Anita Forte Drive
919-201-3929
Facebook: Will Baker for Mayor of Cape Carteret
CHARLIE EVANS
It has been my pleasure to serve on the mayor’s green ribbon committee, your planning board and, finally, as commissioner. It is a humbling honor to have served you for six years. Through all our issues, my focus has been and will continue to be optimizing the services offered and fiscal expenditures necessary to provide them.
We support the Jacksonville USO. When I can, I serve as a docent at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle/Quantico, Va. I graduated a post-graduate program at the Defense Intelligence College with a sub-specialty in national foreign intelligence.
We are active at Cape Carteret Baptist Church. After serving 26 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, I transitioned to industry, working systems engineering and operations for several air-breathing and space-based systems. I ran a small consulting business, closing that when my wife, Kathie, and I moved to Cape Carteret in 2012.
I recently celebrated my 72nd birthday and 51st wedding anniversary.
Contact information:
213 Taylor Notion Road
Mail to 722 Cedar Point Blvd. No. 152, Cedar Point, NC 28584
703-405-5806
Facebook: Charlie Evans
for Mayor
CAPE CARTERET BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (3 seats)
DON MILLER (i)*
I am 62. My family moved to Cape Carteret in 1995, when I was an active duty Marine at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. I retired the following year and began working for the Morehead City Police Department. In 2008, I was hired as chief of the Cape Carteret Police Department, serving for five years until retirement in 2013. After my retirement, I went to Iraq for six months, working as a supervisor on the U.S. Embassy Baghdad security force. I have a B.S. and M.S. degree in criminal justice and am licensed as a private investigator. I was elected town commissioner in 2015. I also serve on the Carteret County Crime Stoppers board and am a vice president with the N.C. Association of Private Investigators. My wife and I have two grown sons, one a sergeant with the Morehead City Police Department and the other a N.C. Highway Patrol state trooper. While this town has gone through some controversial times and publicity over the past couple of years, I believe we are on the road to recovery and heading in the right direction, which is why I am seeking reelection.
Contact information:
226 Quailwood Court
252-725-4160
JIM NALITZ *
I was born in 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pa., where I lived until graduation from Duquesne University. Then I served five years in the U.S. Army as an explosive ordnance disposal officer. I worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ G.I. Home Loan program and finished 30-plus years of service as chief of quality control at VA’s central office in Washington, D.C. During that time, I served 14 years as auxiliary officer, working patrol and bomb squads. Post-retirement, I worked personal service contracts with government agencies. Upon my wife’s retirement as an elementary school teacher in 2007, we moved to Cape Carteret. We have two kids, five grandkids and a dog.
After living here a few years, I began attending commission meetings. Very few residents attend regularly. Since I was almost always there, they began appointing me to boards and committees, including the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency board that oversees Western Carteret Fire and Rescue. Eventually, I became disappointed in the way the town board operated under the commissioner/mayor regime and ran unsuccessfully for mayor four years ago. I have noticed a significant improvement in town operations since the advent of the commissioner/manager government. As commissioner, I believe I can contribute to continued improvement.
Contact information:
525 Deer Creek Drive
PATRICIA RUDDIMAN
My husband, Tom, and I moved here from California 15 years ago. Both of us are originally from the East Coast. I guess you could call us “California Yankees.” I attended Santa Ana College and California State University, Riverside. I retired from the Carteret County Tax Office in 2015. In California, I was a technical editor for an insurance publication and before that a workers’ compensation insurance adjuster. I enjoy training and being a troubleshooter. My hope is that the staff will find the new board open to any concerns and ideas. With open communication and a welcoming attitude, I believe we can bring a new beginning to the town, and I look forward to more sharing from Cape Carteret residents.
Contact information:
315 Star Hill Drive
910-381-6088
Facebook: Vote for Patricia Ruddiman for Cape Carteret Commissioner
JEFF WATERS *
I am 55. I was raised in Cape Carteret on Anita Forte Drive. I graduated from West Carteret High School in 1982. I enrolled in basic law enforcement training at 19, and upon graduation in 1984, joined the Emerald Isle Police Department. I have 32 years of continued education in law enforcement training. I have served as a patrol officer, sergeant, investigator/lieutenant and D.A.R.E officer for nine years at White Oak Elementary School. I retired as chief of police in Emerald Isle after a 32-year career. In 2016, I was honored to receive North Carolina’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine for service to Emerald Isle.
As chief, I managed a $1.6 million budget and oversaw 30-plus officers. During my tenure, community programs were implemented to establish trust between officers/residents.
I understand the time and devotion it takes to work with our public and town staff. I have been a part of positive change in a community and would love to see Cape Carteret continue to move forward in a progressive manner with its government and residents working together.
Contact information:
108 Quailwood Circle
252-342-6300
Facebook: Jeff Waters for Cape Carteret Commissioner
The symbol (i) signifies an incumbent candidate. The symbol * signifies that portions of this candidate’s answers were trimmed for space. This guide compiled by reporter Brad Rich.
