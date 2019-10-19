CHARLES SHINN (i)*
Charles Shinn: DOB:12/29/1965; married, wife Rhonda, and children; 1984 graduate of Gramercy High School, business management training, construction management training; licensed general contractor.
I’ve lived in Carteret County since 1973. I moved to Newport in 1999.
I’ve been in the construction industry for over 30 years, self- employed and currently employed by a local construction company predominantly performing government/military construction.
I’m currently serving my second term on the Newport Town Council. The town has made numerous positive strides to include a new wastewater treatment plant, new and successful businesses coming and several existing businesses expanding operations.
Several years ago, Newport took the lead in fire service ISO ratings inspections, which resulted in significant reductions on homeowners’ insurance rates and commercial rates. We have a new 332-lot residential subdivision being developed that will significantly increase tax base. All of these things will make it possible to maintain the tax rate, which has been steady for nine years, as well as attract new business. Only a sampling of positive things happening in Newport. I am glad to discuss more and will always avail myself to discuss issues and concerns with any resident interested in the issues. On Nov. 5, I would appreciate your vote.
Contact information:
357 Chatham St., Newport
252-503-3283
DAVID HEATH (i)*
Education: B.S.-Engineering/N.C. State University
I was born in Carteret County and have lived in Newport my whole life. I was surrounded by much of my family, including both sets of grandparents, several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins, as I grew up. I have seen the face of Newport change over the years. However, even with this change, the heart of Newport is still present.
The people of Newport consistently reach out to support the community by volunteering to be a part of numerous organizations, like the scouting programs and Little League. This desire to support the community is best exemplified by the annual Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest. This event is a success due to the many volunteers from the town who give of their time and effort.
I have appreciated the opportunity to give back to the community in my time on the town council. I am seeking to continue my service to the town for the next term and ask for your support.
Contact information:
3006 Market St., Newport
Home phone: 252-223-4896
Cell phone: 252-622-5271
DANNY FORNES (i)
Candidate Danny Fornes did not respond to multiple requests to participate in the News-Times’ 2019 candidate guide.
