William 'Bill' Taylor (i)*
I’m 74 years old and grew up in MHC. My wife and I have been married 51 years. I graduated from UNC-CH with a BS in business administration.
I pursued additional training from the UNC School of Government and have achieved recognition as a “mentor” to others. I am a member of the Advanced Leadership Corps. I have served on two legislative actions committees with the N.C. League of Municipalities. I’m an active member of the East Carolina Council of Government. I retired as a senior manager in the telecommunication industry, USAR as a master sergeant and program manager for at risk youth.
I have a long history of civic duty as a Rotarian, former board member to Downtown MHC Inc., involved in juvenile justice matters, planning board member for 10 years and on the Reentry Council for adult offenders.
I have a demonstrated interest in the lifestyle of MHC and its economic growth.
I am experienced in management, financials, possess good people skills and have a balanced approach to problem resolving. I will be careful with our money yet responsive to the maintenance and growth needs of infrastructure. Please vote for me and continue my service to MHC!
Contact information:
2104 Evans St., Morehead City
252-725-3585
william.taylor@moreheadcitync.org
Harvey Walker (i)
Harvey Walker; BS business administration, Western Carolina University; USAF veteran; private and public sector experience in the areas of: operations, strategic planning, labor relations, facilities management, contract/procurement; member First Baptist Church of Morehead City; President Crystal Coast Republic Men’s Club; past chairman Board of Trustees of Elizabeth City State University; board member Carteret County Habitat for Humanity; board member Hope Mission of Morehead City; board member Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Department; past chairman Carteret County Department of Social Services Board; member Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention Carteret County Task Force; member Carteret County Department of Human Services Child Fatality Prevention Team. Currently in my second term serving the citizens of Morehead City. Will use this experience and community commitment to continue to make Morehead City a wonderful place to live. Asking for your vote so we can do it together. Vote for Harvey Walker for a better Morehead City.
Contact information:
1201 Avery St., Morehead City
Diane Warrender (i)
I have been a Carteret County resident for more than 44 years. I have owned and operated two businesses and also served as the Keep America Beautiful director for the county for seven years. Additionally, I worked with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce as program director for eight years, closely involved within the business community. I am presently serving my second term on the town council and feel pleased with our accomplishments over the past eight years, especially seeing the completion of our new city office complex on Bridges Street in the near future. Other projects include the renovation of Shevans Park, completion of Katherine Davis Park and our five-year plan to improving our city streets. I have a vision of the future growth and appearance of Morehead City and want to be “part of the process.” I am a resident of “The Promise Land.”
Contact information:
1112 Shepard St., Morehead City
252-732-6972
Dennis Goodwin
I am Dennis Goodwin, raised at 2101 Bridges St., the son of Dennis & Bertha Goodwin, the husband of Peggy for 33 years and the owner of a spoiled Cocker Spaniel named Pumpkin. I live in Blair Farm, am 65 years of age and in great health. I have a bachelor of arts degree and a Master of Divinity degree. I have been a United Methodist pastor for 43 years. I also served in the Army, National Guard and Army Reserve as a chaplain, retiring as a colonel. I have been fortunate to serve the church and Army at high levels, overseeing 70 churches for five years, serving on N.C. general church levels administering 20 million dollar budgets and was chair of our board of pensions celebrating full-funding of $61 million in pension and retiree benefits. I have served as president of a Chamber of Commerce and civic clubs, as well as served on committees at the state level. My only goal is to listen and serve the people of Morehead City. Past civic, school and church leaders shaped my development while growing up here and I hope that I can be remembered as fondly as I remember all of them. It is time for me to give back to the place that gave me so much. I want everyone to be heard and respected regardless of ethnicity or social stature. My military and church experience have prepared me to continue to make a difference by serving others. I ask for your vote to serve you.
Contact information:
1904 Clubhouse Drive, Blair Farm, Morehead City
David Horton
Morehead City Town Council 2003-2011, Morehead City Board of Adjustment, Morehead City Planning Board, Carteret County Planning Board, Ekklesia Board, Soundview Rotary president, Morehead City Jaycee president,
Salvation Army board, Morehead City Downtown Revitalization board, Saint Andrews Church vestry, youth coach various sports.
Owner, Acme Movers and Storage, Oakwood Homes (finance),
Conner Homes ( finance), Owens Illinois (sales). Morehead City is where my wife and I have lived for 35 years, raised our four children and become part of the community. Over these years, I have come to know Morehead City and the community and believe I can use my years of experience and education to help make important decisions as a council member. I favor smart, intentional growth to provide jobs and good opportunity. I feel that development should not be at the expense of our town’s unique character and natural beauty. Future development needs to be carefully considered with thoughtful controls. We need sharp focus on infrastructure, affordable housing and long-term planning. We must actively attract excellent city employees and treat them fairly with competitive wages, benefits and opportunities for growth. I believe Morehead City is a wonderful place and our future is brighter than ever!
Contact information:
401 Maple Lane, Morehead City
252-504-1966
