The News-Times did not receive candidate biographies or questionnaires for the other candidates running in Bogue mayoral and town council races. Mayoral candidate Robert O’Chat and council candidates Herbert Page and Albert Taylor did not respond to requests to submit statements.
RICHARD DOUGHTERY *
I grew up in Decatur, Ga. Attended the University of Georgia. Graduated cum laude with a master’s degree in agronomy and plant breeding. Graduated in 1983. Worked for Monsanto for 25 years as a soybean breeder and research station manager until retiring in 2008. Lived in Kinston for 15 years until 2012, then moved to Bogue after retiring. Am currently a deacon at Cape Carteret Baptist Church and an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 446 with Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church. Have been involved with the town of Bogue as an alternate for the past two years.
Contact information:
125 Pine Needle Circle, Swansboro
252-560-4675
