MAYORAL CANDIDATES
KEN JONES (i)*
I’ve 10 years of experience as mayor. I have been in leadership positions a majority of my life, from sixth grade, to 12 years in the U.S. Air Force, to now.
I was stationed at Seymour Johnson AFB twice. I was on the town’s planning board and the chairman before running for mayor. The people deserve the best, and we’ve brought that to your government services.
There’s never a time to sit back and take your eye off the ball. We’re faced with new challenges all the time (beach nourishment and occupancy tax, sea turtle critical habitat, recycling methods, water systems and maintenance, the best personnel, state and federal government changes, beach parking, development, natural disasters and so on).
I will maintain the character of our beautiful, yet environmentally fragile town and keep looking ahead to protect our future. Communication remains my top priority. I’ve worked diligently on our town’s relationships with other towns, our county and our state to keep Pine Knoll Shores as it is.
I’ll sustain the path we’ve been on since my first term: lean, purposeful government that carries on the business of our town in a smart, economical and planned fashion for our well-deserving residents.
Contact information:
252-723-3150
ROBERT COX *
As a life-long North Carolinian, I attended high school in Skyland and graduated UNC-CH NROTC, with a degree in business administration and a commission in the U.S. Navy.
I served 32 years at sea, around the world and in the Pentagon, retiring as a rear admiral. I hold master’s degrees in financial management and strategy and policy.
In my last operational Navy tour, I had direct responsibility for 8,000 personnel, one nuclear aircraft carrier (USS Ronald Reagan), two guided missile cruisers, three guided missile destroyers and one fast attack submarine. My responsibility was to ensure they were prepared for any eventuality they might face while deployed. At every level, from commissioning to flag rank, the Navy entrusted me to solve problems with increasing complexities.
After the Navy, I founded and managed a successful shipbuilding company, gaining extensive experience in government contracting and private sector best business practices.
In 2012, we moved permanently to our home in PKS.
I have participated in our town’s volunteer efforts for many years, having served on the CERT and the strategic planning committee for PKS, as well as chairman of the audit committee and chairman of the long-range planning committee for our HOA.
Contact information:
202-744-4558
MARGARET 'PEGGY' YOUNG *
Education: BA, JD, MBA, MS, certificates counseling, fundraising, grant writing.
Career: private practice, chief counsel to legislature, chief counsel and lobbyist for governor, pro bono and hospice attorney, hospice care volunteer, hospice grief counselor, grant writer, annual fund developer, grief camp for children developer, founder and board president Sycamore School, board Carteret Health Care, board Broad Street Clinic. Vice president, counsel, auditor Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club.
Stakeholders interviewed for the Pine Knoll Shores strategic plan describe it as unique. It is that, in its environment, beach, safety, volunteerism and low commercial development. It is important to keep these qualities but recognize that change is inevitable.
The beach changes with every storm, the trees with every insect infestation and our population is changing from a primarily retirement community to a younger family community. While maintaining our infrastructure, we must look more closely and take action on expressed needs for more parks, beach access and safe bike trails.
Other ideas are outlined in my website under “Ideas to bring us together.” What we want and how we can do it is a question for all Pine Knoll Shores.
Contact information:
website: margaretpeggyyoungforpksmayor.com
252-499-9045
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS CANDIDATES
TED GOETZINGER (i)*
I began my career as a grocery clerk, eventually managing a supermarket, then I sold insurance for Aetna. I managed several offices and provided investment annuity programs for schools and municipalities, retiring in 1986.
I served as town commissioner from 1996-2001. I’ve been president of the Country Club of the Crystal Coast, Beacon’s Reach Master Homeowner’s Association, Carteret County Domestic Violence Program’s Board of Directors and Carteret County Friends of the Aging.
I served on the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center advisory board and St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church Vestry, including as senior warden. Founder of the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter and Friends of the Aging of Carteret County. I’m a Friend of the Library and the starter for the Kayak for Warriors race.
I’ve lived in Pine Knoll Shores 33 years and been involved in aspects of town. I’ve knowledge and experience and support practical progress for town.
I’ve no personal agenda and will support the majority’s wishes. I’m honest and give my position on any issue, even when it doesn’t agree with yours.
I’m open minded, focused, willing to listen, consider all sides and admit when I’m wrong. I’ll work to develop paths along Highway 58.
Contact information:
130 Arboorvitae Drive,
Pine Knoll Shores
252-422-9000
CLARK EDWARDS
Born: July 1941. Education: B.S. and M.Ed from Springfield College and additional coursework from University of Maine and the University of Massachusetts, as well as training from the Massachusetts Municipal Association and the North Carolina League of Municipalities.
I’ve served on town planning boards for eight-plus years combined in PKS and in Montague, Mass., and as a commissioner in PKS and as a select board member (in Massachusetts) for more than twenty years. Community service is in my blood. Thank you for your consideration!
Contact information:
106 Carob Court,
Pine Knoll Shores
252-726-7427
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.