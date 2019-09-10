OPEN WEAVE BASKET WEAVING 1-4 p.m. Thursdays at the Havelock Senior Center. Bring your basket weaving tools and reed to weave with other local basket makers. No membership is required. For more information, contact 2zcreek@gmail.com.
OPEN WEAVE BASKET WEAVING 1-4 p.m. Thursdays at the Havelock Senior Center. Bring your basket weaving tools and reed to weave with other local basket makers. No membership is required. For more information, contact 2zcreek@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.