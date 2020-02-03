Crystal Coast Quilters’ Guild
The Crystal Coast is home to an enthusiastic group of quilters representing a range of interests and skill levels. Come join us at a meeting to see what CCQG has to offer you.
Regular guild meetings are held at 6:00 PM on the third Thursday of the month at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 201 Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach, NC, but the schedule may be adjusted to accommodate holidays and special events.
Each year, Guild members make a Raffle Quilt to support activities and charity outreach. “Salt Water Taffy,” which was stitched by more than 15 people, will be raffled in 2020. Members also display their work at local exhibits and a judged Guild show.
Guild members “drop in” for sewing and socializing on Tuesdays from 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church.
Workshops are held every other month and feature an invited teacher who presents a new technique or pattern.
CCQG members also make and donate “Hero Quilts” which are given to wounded service members, as a token of our Nation’s appreciation for their service and sacrifice. “Kid Quilts” are given to comfort little ones who are experiencing hardships.
CCQG membership is open to the public. Dues are $25.00 per year.
Additional information, including a Membership form, is available at www.crystalcoastquiltersguild.org.
